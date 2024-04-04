With 1 Simple Word, LSU’s Angel Reese Just Taught a Brilliant Lesson in Power

My favorite quote: ‘I don’t want anything in my life to be easy.’

When Angel Reese announced Wednesday that she’ll forgo her last year of NCAA college basketball eligibility at LSU, and instead enter the WNBA draft, she had some interesting and quotable things to say.

“I’ve done everything I wanted to in college … My ultimate goal is to be a pro and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready.”

“I want to start at the bottom again. I want to be a rookie again and build myself back up; I want to be knocked down and learn and grow at the next level.”

And, probably my favorite: “I’m going to have to work my butt off every single day and grind. And who wouldn’t want that? I don’t want anything in my life to be easy.” But by far the most important word from Reese’s announcement wasn’t anything she said actually explicitly. Instead, it was this: Vogue.

As in Vogue magazine, Vogue.com, or sometimes American Vogue, the iconic, Condé Nast-owned, Anna Wintour-edited monthly fashion and lifestyle magazine. Yes, it might have been more expected for any college athlete to announce that they were turning pro in an interview with a sports-related brand, or by themselves on Twitter. But Reese made her announcement in Vogue. (Or, on its website.)

In fact, as the article makes clear, Reese set the wheels in motion several weeks ago, long before LSU was eliminated from the NCAA tournament.

Why Vogue? Reese says she wanted to follow in the footsteps of Serena Williams, who announced her retirement from tennis in the magazine in 2022. “Of course, I like to do everything big,” Reese said. “I didn’t want anything to be basic.”

But the bigger issue is simply that the business of sports — and thus Reese’s potential earning power and star power — has changed radically, even in the few years since she began her college career.

A top rookie in the WNBA can expect to make $75,000 for the season depending on when she is drafted. Reese isn’t expected to be the No. 1 pick, so her starting salary would be even lower. This is why so many WNBA players play overseas as well (often for more money), or have other business interests. And Reese is likely to make a lot more money from endorsements and other basketball-adjacent pursuits than she will from playing in the WNBA itself.

That’s the sort of thing she can build up by appearing in and being associated with Vogue, much more than if she’d chosen a more traditional sports-related outlet to make her announcement.

Now, I really had to squint as an outsider to see if I could make a logical case for why going to the WNBA at all makes sense for Reese, when she still has college eligibility at LSU. The website On3.com, which estimates and tracks name, image, and licensing revenue for college athletes, pegs her as the third-most successful woman athlete on this point, making an estimated $1.8 million a year. Her WNBA salary will amount to a rounding error.

Also, I think you can make the case that combined with the bigger fan base at LSU than for most WNBA teams, and the availability of things like private jet flights to games (a thing at LSU, but a rarity in the WNBA), she might have an easier and more enjoyable experience by adding another year of college.

Not that playing for coach Kim Mulkey is any day at the beach, according to reports, but still. Anyway, this is where I come back to my favorite quote from her announcement interview: I’m going to have to work my butt off every single day and grind. … I don’t want anything in my life to be easy.

There’s something admirable about that. Nobody grows by sitting still. Comfort doesn’t make you stronger. Anyway, women’s sports have taken off. This year’s NCAA women’s tournament has had much better ratings than in years past. But sometimes there’s an opportunity to transcend whatever role society sees you in, find something bigger, and claim the power for yourself.

Maybe you’re more than a basketball player. Or more than a manager. Or more than a business owner.

Or more than whatever role it is that you’ve been conditioned to think. And maybe the first step toward growing beyond it is just to decide you want it to happen, and then stand up and make an announcement.

