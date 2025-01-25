Do you have nice, warm, fuzzy memories of McDonald‘s when you were a kid? McDonald’s is willing to bet that you do, and it’s working hard to unlock those memories and make you feel nostalgic. A few examples:

Last year, when McDonald’s rolled out Collector’s Edition Cups, it said the goal was to “unlock some of our fans’ favorite McDonald’s memories … and create nostalgic joy for a new generation.”

Or in 2023, when McDonald’s announced its “1 in 8” campaign, based on the idea that about 12.5 percent of Americans wind up working at McDonald’s at some point in their lives, it asked a designer who had once worked at the Golden Arches to “ta[p] into his nostalgia and love for the brand” to create a commemorative jacket.

Or else, two summers ago, when McDonald’s reached back 52 years into its advertising and marketing history to bring back its purple monster character Grimace, it led to some pretty gruesome results and a TikTok trend but also, `you guessed it: “nostalgia.” Personally, not only do I in fact have a few nostalgic moments of visiting McDonald’s as a kid, but I also now have nostalgic moments of writing about McDonald’s as an adult. Because if there’s any brand on the planet that does a better job of using the power of emotional intelligence to leverage nostalgia in its marketing, well, I can’t remember it. Do you remember Pokémon? Now, McDonald’s is at it again, announcing this week a new Pokémon-themed Happy Meal that it hopes will trigger grown-up customers’ nostalgia for, well, for Pokémon, Happy Meals, or both–and inspire them to bring their kids to McDonald’s.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

As Guillaume Huin, senior marketing director at McDonald’s, put it in the official announcement: There’s nothing more exciting than when we can bring campaigns to our fans with partners that we’re fans of ourselves. Much like they do for McDonald’s, our fans have deep nostalgia and love for the Pokémon brand. We’re thrilled to build on those great memories and create a new moment of fun and happiness with the new Pokémon Happy Meal. Why does McDonald’s keep going back to nostalgia? The simple explanation is that it works. If we knew nothing else about McDonald’s, the fact that it keeps weaving the same throwback emotional motivation into its modern marketing would be a pretty good clue that nostalgia pays dividends.

Leverage those emotions Still, this thesis can go a step further. Not only is McDonald’s constantly using the power of nostalgia, but it’s teaching a recurring master class on something even broader: the use of emotional intelligence in business. My favorite definition of emotional intelligence is pretty straightforward: It’s the learned ability to leverage emotions—both yours and other people’s—to improve the likelihood that you’ll achieve your goals. Nostalgia is one of our most potent and yet least-examined emotions.

It’s about life the way we wish it had been: The sweet memories of times gone by, separated by whatever worries or disappointments might have accompanied them in real life. It’s why you might look back even on experiences that you didn’t much enjoy at the time, and find that you focus on the good parts. Maybe you even find yourself laughing.

Even adults who didn’t have the happiest childhoods might look back on things like trips to McDonald’s with fondness. For that matter, adults who wanted to go to McDonald’s as kids—but who rarely if ever got the opportunity—might very well look back on the memory of what they didn’t have. A powerful force That’s a fun trick about nostalgia: It’s often the emotional connection and longing for a past that never actually was in the first place. You can probably see how this powerful emotional force can be employed by almost any business.

Maybe you weren’t around when your customers were children; maybe your business is brand-new. But as I write in my free ebook, 9 Smart Habits of People With Very High Emotional Intelligence, you can still find ways to tie whatever it is you offer to your customers’ nostalgic memories for the past. It’s emotional, it’s powerful, and it works. How’s that for warm and fuzzy?

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.