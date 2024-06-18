With 10 Short Words After the NBA Finals, Boston Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Just Taught a Powerful Lesson In Success

With all due respect to Mazzulla, who now has one more NBA championship than I do, those 10 words are exactly wrong. Unless …

The Boston Celtics won the NBA Finals last night, marking the 18th time they can now raise a championship banner to the rafters of TD Garden.

Afterward, Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla had something poignant, powerful, and ultimately wildly ironic to say about what it takes to succeed, and to rise to the moment. We’ll unpack the quote below, but let’s make sure everyone knows three things about Mazzulla: First, he’s just 35 years old.

Second, he’s in only his second year as an NBA head coach, and

Finally, with Monday’s Celtics victory over the Dallas Mavericks, Mazzulla became the youngest coach to win the Finals since Bill Russell did it (also age 35) in 1969.

O.K., here’s the quote. It came at half court, just after the Celtics had been awarded the championship trophy, and when ESPN’s Lisa Salters asked him to comment: “You get very few chances in life to be great,” Mazzulla said, “and you get very few changes in life to carry on the ownership and the responsibilities of what these banners are and all the great people and great players that came here. When you have few chances in life, you just got to take the bull by the horns and you got to just own it.”

Those first 10 words caught me short on my couch — and had me pausing the TV (to my wife’s chagrin, as she was interested to hear what else Mazzulla had to say): “You get very few chances in life to be great.”

With all due respect to Mazzulla, who now has one more NBA championship than I do, those first 10 words are exactly wrong for most people — and certainly for Mazzulla, given his youth. I mean; he’s 35 and only in his second year; I suspect there’s a very good chance he will have many more chances to be great, and likely compete to win the NBA Finals again.

But as counterintuitive as those words are, they’re also ironically empowering.

Even if you’re likely to have many opportunities to display greatness, one of the keys to getting the extra bit of effort that you need in any one case might well be to convince yourself in the moment that these opportunities will be few and far between. In other words, anyone looking from the outside might think: Certainly he or she will have more chances! We’re looking at the early stages of greatness!

But the true star performer looks at it differently, believing: This might be all there is.

It works when you plug the mindset into scenarios that have nothing to do with basketball: You have a chance to close an important deal. You understand objectively that if this one doesn’t work out, there will likely be the opportunity for dozens or hundreds more in your life. But, can you convince yourself in the short term that this is it, so that when you need to find a creative way to close at the end, you’re primed to do so?

Or else, you’re recruiting an important person to your team, and you know objectively that if things don’t work out, you can find someone else. But, can you convince yourself during your meetings with that person that you truly view them as the best candidate, so that it will shine through and convince them to want to work with you?

Or else, here’s a scenario that might be near and dear to many founders’ hearts: You know that most entrepreneurs fail a few times before they succeed. But, can you convince yourself in the moments, when you need to do the impossible to give your company the chance to survive that this is it — even while staying even-keeled enough to recognize when it’s time to pivot? That’s what I think might have been going through Mazzulla’s mind during those remarks, just moments after winning the championship.

And that means, ironically, that one of the keys to winning quite a few championships as a coach throughout an entire career, might be to internalize the idea that this game, right now, might be their last or only chance.

So, congratulations to the Celtics, who truly displayed greatness, and to their fans. And to the Dallas Mavericks and every other team in the NBA, no matter what Coach Mazzulla had to say during the moment at TD Garden, take heart: There’s always another chance–especially, and ironically, if you can convince yourself that there might not be.

