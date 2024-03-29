With 19 Words, Louis Gossett Jr.’s Oscar Acceptance Speech Taught a Bittersweet Lesson

It’s very short, but there’s a line in it that caught my attention–and then had me looking up the story.

Louis Gossett Jr. died Friday at the age of 87. It’s sad news. As people mourn, I’d suggest looking back to a specific line in the late actor’s 1983 Academy Awards acceptance speech, which carries a hidden note of optimism that I think is very relevant today.

If you don’t know Gossett, here’s your binge-watching assignment: Start with the movie for which he became the first Black actor to win the Best Supporting Actor Oscar, An Officer and a Gentleman (it still holds up today), then go back and check out Roots, and work your way down his IMDB page.

A prolific performer with a 70-year career–Gossett was in The Color Purple last year, and he’s in several other works that haven’t even been released yet–it was at the suggestion of one of my editors at Inc. that I went back and looked at his Oscar speech. It’s short, but there’s a line in it that caught my attention–and then had me looking up the story. It really comes down to these 19 words:

“I’ve got a spirit that guides me, starting with my great-grandmother who died at the age of 117.”

Although he didn’t have time to get into it on stage, Gossett explained his great-grandmother’s story in an interview a few years later. In short, her name was Bertha Ray, she had been born a slave, and she was one of the people who raised Gossett as a child. He also revealed that her exact age wasn’t known, but that it has been somewhere around 115 or more:

“We started the family Bible after slavery was abolished. My great-grandmother remembered the Bible being started, which meant that she was a slave as a young girl. When she died, the Bible was at least 105 years old, so she must have been nearly 115 years old. Her daughter, my grandmother, died at 97, and her husband at 98. It was the older women who took care of the children, and the matriarch of my family was my great-grandmother. She raised us all, including all my cousins.”

Elsewhere on an episode of PBS’s American Masters, Gossett shared a photo of himself with Bertha Ray, and revealed that she had lived long enough to see him star in a leading role on Broadway in 1953–his first professional role.

I know that I can be a bit sentimental. But it’s striking and bittersweet to imagine that even in the third decade of the 21st century, our collective American history is short enough that an acting icon who died a few days ago could have been raised, at least in part, by a woman who had experienced firsthand what it was like to have been enslaved in the United States. It’s also ironically hopeful, given what the horrors of slavery would have been like, to realize that Bertha Ray would have lived to see so many things she could never have imagined. And then, to be remembered to the world as she was via her great-grandson’s speech.

Truly, Gossett had a heck of a career in film, on television, and on stage. Heck, when I went through my officer basic school for the army in 1999, his performance as the drill sergeant in An Officer and a Gentleman was already so iconic that I remember my fellow soldiers imitating him (along with Ronald Lee Ermey’s drill sergeant performance in Full Metal Jacket, of course).

Gossett knew Nelson Mandela, and he also talked about experiencing racism firsthand, including a story about how on his first trip to Hollywood, police arrested him and left him handcuffed to a tree for three hours. This was for the crime, as he put it, of being Black and driving a fancy car. But he also seemed to have a strong capacity for empathy and even forgiveness.

And he credited his great-grandmother, Bertha Ray, as one of the people who led him to become what he was.

“We’d better take care of ourselves and one another better,” he said toward the end of one of his last long interviews, with CBS Sunday Morning in 2020. “Otherwise nobody’s going to win anything. We need each other, quite desperately, for mutual salvation.” Here’s Gossett’s Oscar speech from 1983:

