As Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner opened the National Retail Federation‘s conference in New York City on Sunday, a saying popped into my head — really, more of a curse — but it quickly made me feel better.

There’s a bit of a debate about its origin, but it goes like this: “May you live in interesting times.” I’m sure you’ve heard it; maybe you’ve even used it. But as Furner rattled off just a few of the challenges in business in 2025, it seemed awfully apt. It’s a scary world right now, and we live in a time of chaos. Almost every institution we thought we could trust — government, media, business, and more — is under constant attack.

We’re watching in real time as the threat of climate change and natural disasters upend our plans. Every speaker I saw at the “NRF Big Show,” with Furner first among them, rightly paused to acknowledge the devastating wildfires consuming parts of Los Angeles even as they spoke. There’s the daunting challenge of making sense of artificial intelligence, with company leaders wondering whether it’s worth the hype, and if they’re about to be left behind. (Most of Furner’s presentation was about AI, in the form of an interview with Azita Martin of Nvidia; we’ll get to that below.) Of course, there’s also the seismic change in the political context, starting with the inauguration — “eight days from now,” Furner reminded everyone — of the once and future president Donald J. Trump.

“This year will bring more uncertainty, more challenges,” Furner said, before giving a bit of a plug for the NRF itself. “What’s helpful in a time like that is having a very capable team working and advocating on our behalf, and that’s what the NRF does.” Interesting times, indeed! But I’m an old soul at heart, and one thing that helps me find order in chaos is to remember that just because I personally haven’t lived through an experience before doesn’t mean they’re particularly unusual.

This is the part where a group of statistics about the NRF itself, which Furner rattled off, came into play. Among them, three really helped to hear: First, this year’s NRF conference is the 114th annual, dating back to 1911. So that means that previous conferences were held in the shadows of two world wars, a Great Depression, the Cold War, the dot-com bubble, the housing crisis, and quite a few other “interesting times.”

Second, and this speaks directly to the political situation, the inauguration next week will mark the 21st presidency that the NRF has tried to navigate — dating back to President Taft, through FDR, Reagan, and now Trump, twice.

Finally, there was the sheer scope of the conference: Forty thousand people gathered in New York City from around the world, with a total of 450 speakers, 6,200 brands — and an expected consumption of 7,000 Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Thus grounded, it all seemed a bit easier to absorb — for example, the challenges Furner and Martin talked about regarding AI. Part of this focused on the idea of companies employing Nvidia technology to create “digital twins” of their products and stores, so that they can use AI to iterate what changes would look like much faster than in real life.

“The simplest way I’ve been able to understand ‘digital twin’ is, a video game,” Furner said. “There’s an idea in your head, and a reality you create. … It enables us to not have to move things around physically, or put capital investments on the ground, and gives you a much better chance of success.” That sounds useful. And, for people running smaller companies but trying to figure out whether and where to start with AI, Martin had some profound advice. “I would definitely say start. The e-commerce revolution? Those that adapted early became leaders of the industry,” she said, adding that areas of initial focus might include supply chain, computerized simulation technology (like “digital twins”), and e-commerce.

Look, I’m not really in retail except for the occasional side hustle, so I have the perspective at events like this of a highly interested outsider. All other things being equal, however, I’m always going to cheer for the ideals of entrepreneurship, and for a robust economy that benefits everyone, and the success of American companies in particular. Chaos brings challenges, but it also brings opportunities. Besides: Would you really want to live in “uninteresting times”?

Have a Krispy Kreme if you like, and think about that one for a while. *

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.