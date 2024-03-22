With 5 Simple Words, Taylor Swift Taught a Brilliant Lesson About Achieving Your Dreams

“It occurred to me that this was the best way to get in front of a large group of people.”

Ask a Taylor Swift fan to name just one Taylor Swift song — the first one that comes to mind when they think of “Taylor Swift” — and you’ll get a bunch of different answers:

Maybe, “Shake it Off,” from 1989?

Or, “You Belong with Me” or “Karma?”

Or else, some fans might point you to “Anti-Hero,” from Midnights? However, I’ll bet almost nobody in Taylor Nation will mention the very first song Swift was known for–the one that was originally written more than 200 years ago, and that she sang in front of big crowds many times before she had a record deal.

This is going to seem obvious once I reveal it, but I promise there’s more to the story. In fact, if I give you the first five words, you’ll not only know it instantly, but you’ll probably start hearing it in your head. Ready? It starts like this: “O say can you see …“

Sure enough, long before she was selling out 100,000-capacity stadiums (and for multiple shows), Swift was singing the U.S. national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” over and over again at sporting events as a child.

How many times? And for that matter–why? “Hundreds,” Swift told Rolling Stone in 2008. “When I was 11, it occurred to me that this was the best way to get in front of a large group of people. I’d sing it wherever I could — 76ers games, the U.S. Open, garden-club meetings, I didn’t care.”

I’ve been on a bit of a tear since I discovered Swift’s explanation of this brilliant strategy, trying to track down just when she started singing the anthem. (One would assume that it might have been her parents’ idea, or at least a joint effort, since she was in grade school at the time.)

The earliest video I can find is from 2002, when she was 12 years old and (just as she recalled), she sang before a Philadelphia 76ers game in 2002. I’ll embed the video at the end of this story. Before that, we know that Swift sang the anthem for one minor league baseball team, at the very least, the Reading Phillies, dating as far back as summer 1999, when she would have been 9.

In fact, that team now says it was an unplanned performance. Swift had been at stadium as part of a pregame show by a youth acting group. The person who was supposed to sing the anthem didn’t show, and so Swift (and her parents) volunteered at the last minute to fill in.

This might have been the greatest last-minute substitution since Lou Gehrig filled in for Wally Pipp on the New York Yankees in 1923, thus beginning Gehrig’s streak of 2,130 consecutive games. (Sorry for my “old head” digression; we’ll get back to talking about Taylor Swift in the next paragraph.) Of course, it’s not as if Swift is the only singer ever to think of this strategy. Still, what did she gain by doing it? I think at least three things:

First, she got the experience of singing in front of huge groups. That was invaluable. Second, she planted seeds of connection with lots of people. Seriously, watch the video below; she was an adorable kid. Finally — and probably most useful for the rest of us — she learned how to hustle. Honestly, I was drawn to this story because it’s endearing, but what an amazing lesson for anyone trying to build an audience. Whoever it was that said “if you build it, they will come” was flat out wrong. (Yes, I know that’s from Field of Dreams, but that movie is older than Taylor Swift herself. Maybe I need some newer references.)

Instead, copy Taylor Swift. Go where the audience is, wow them with your talent, and lead them back home. Here’s the 2002 video I mentioned:

