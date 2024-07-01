With 7 Short Words at the Olympic Trials, Simone Biles Just Taught a Brilliant Lesson in Success

Simone Biles dominated at the U.S. Olympic trials Sunday, finishing with an all-around total score that ensured she’ll lead Team USA in women’s gymnastics at the Olympics later this month.

As powerful as her performance was, however, her most lasting legacy might have to do with the very first thing she said afterward. This came when an interviewer asked how she came back to succeed after having had to pull out of the finals of several competitions in the Olympics in Tokyo three years ago.

Biles’s answer: “Being in a good mental spot. Seeing my therapist every Thursday, it’s kind of religious for me. So, that’s why I’m here today.”

This is probably my favorite speech-after-an-award moment since Robert Downey Jr. thanked his terrible childhood during his Oscar acceptance speech earlier this year. Biles has been very open about both the anxiety and panic attacks she’s had throughout her career and the specific mental issue that many gymnasts understand and that she was facing during the postponed pandemic Olympics three years ago: the twisties.

This is a challenge that gymnasts can face in which they lose their accurate perception of the space around them, even while performing the same kinds of twists and flips they may have done many times in the past.

It sounds similar to the mental blocks that other athletes might run into, or even the writer’s block that people like me sometimes have to deal with. But of course, the stakes and potential for harm are higher in a sport like women’s gymnastics, in which the contestants routinely perform maneuvers that seem almost impossible to the rest of us. “We have to protect our body and our mind,” Biles said not long after Tokyo, adding that a paradox with the twisties is that the more a gymnast tries to focus and overcome, the more intense the block can become:

It just sucks when you’re fighting with your own head. Whenever you get in a high-stress situation, you kind of freak out. I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but sometimes it’s hard, hahaha!

The Olympics is no joke.

That was then and this is now, however. Biles seems well on her way to a great performance in Paris, where at age 27, she’ll be the oldest woman gymnast representing the United States since the 1950s. And in an era when we still tend to lionize people who supposedly succeed on their own, I think it’s brave and powerful for her to have acknowledged that she needed help to keep her mental health where it needs to be and that it’s an ongoing process.

Not only that, but to make this the very first thing she credited when asked how and why she was able to come back: “Seeing my therapist every Thursday … “

Biles has apparently developed a reputation for being a leader and a mentor to others in U.S. gymnastics. That wouldn’t be surprising even if it were only because she has a total of 37 World Championship and Olympic medals. (She also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2022, the youngest-ever recipient.)

But I wonder if referring right away to her mental health and her therapist was part of a conscious effort on Biles’s part to set an example to people far beyond the sport.

I’m sure we all know this, but the rate of diagnosed mental health issues among young people in the United States has been skyrocketing over the past few years. A report last month from United Hospital Fund said for example that the rate of major depressive episodes among adolescents in the U.S. went up 150 percent between 2011 and 2021.

The percentage of high schoolers reporting “persistent sadness and hopelessness” jumped 49 percent over the same period.

So, it can only help for someone like as successful as Biles to be so forthright, and to make such a straightforward remark that normalizes the idea of seeking professional mental health. She’s been recognized for doing this kind of thing in the past, but I think it was a special moment for her to share the same message. Now, maybe you’re not a gymnast. But I’ll bet you are a leader, maybe running a business.

If you’re willing to share the struggles you’ve gone through to achieve success — especially those that might have involved coaching and professional mental health — I’ll bet there are a lot of people who would benefit from your shared example, too.

Human beings relate to one another through stories. Heck, the Olympics are a giant, classic athletic competition, but people tune in and follow them because they’re largely a series of stories that we see written in real-time. The result is that when athletes go out, train hard, perform their best, and even win, they sometimes have the chance to shape the stories and reputations that will define them for many years later.

Here we are on the cusp of yet another Olympics, and Biles chose not only to define her story in terms of her struggles but to emphasize immediately the professional help she needed in order to overcome those challenges.

How could anyone not cheer for someone like that? Here’s the floor routine Biles turned in on Sunday. Even if gymnastics isn’t really your thing, I promise you’ll be impressed.

