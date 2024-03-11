With 7 Short Words at the Oscars, ‘Oppenheimer’ Star Robert Downey Jr. Just Taught a Brilliant Lesson in Success

Think of the hardest times in your life — the truly ‘terrible’ experiences you say you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy. Can you find a reason to express gratitude for them?

The big winner at the 96th Oscars last night was Oppenheimer, with seven Academy Awards — including Best Picture, along with Best Director to Christopher Nolan, Best Actor to Cillian Murphy, and Best Supporting Actor to Robert Downey Jr.

Downey’s award stood out. By my count, Oppenheimer was Downey’s 82nd movie role, spanning more than 50 years before finally winning an Oscar.

Given how long he’s had to think about what he might say if he won, I had a feeling there might be something profound, or interesting, or at least memorable, in Downey’s acceptance speech. Right out of the gate, he didn’t disappoint:

“I’d like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order.” As they say, comedy is simply tragedy plus time. And I want to focus on this line, especially the first seven words, because honestly — when people think of Robert Downey Jr., I think they think of two things:

A talented generational actor, whose movies have grossed nearly $15 billion over time (second only to Scarlett Johansson).

A man who has battled heavy addiction problems, and at one point was considered so unpredictable that producers had a hard time getting insurance for his roles. Quick background for those who might not know:

Downey is the son of the late director Robert Downey Sr., and he made his debut at age 5 in one of his father’s films. He was a popular actor in his youth, but Downey’s career was plagued by setbacks, largely because of episodes brought about by addiction. Among the lowlights, he was arrested in 1996 for having wandered into a neighbor’s house while on some kind of bender and passing out in an 11-year-old child’s bedroom.

He also faced gun charges and escaped from drug treatment. Eventually, a judge sentenced him to three years in prison for breaking parole on previous charges. (He served one year, but he also had other year-long stints in rehab and shorter jail sentences.)

“It’s like I have a shotgun in my mouth,” Downey told that judge, “and I’ve got my finger on the trigger, and I like the taste of the gun metal.” When we talk about his “terrible childhood,” as Downey did in his speech, he’s said before that he first started using drugs — given to him by his father — when he was about 8 years old.

Beyond that, he clearly had a rough time growing up — dealing with his parents’ divorce, moving back and forth across the country to be with each parent in turn, and ultimately dropping out of high school.

Now, he’s won an Oscar. Look, maybe it’s easy, or at least easier, to make jokes about a difficult childhood and addiction problems in your past when you’re experiencing a moment of triumph, as Downey was last night.

But I think there’s something very instructive about being able to go a step further and say that you’re actually grateful for those difficult experiences. Truly, it’s this kind of active gratitude that can be a prerequisite for true success and happiness, no matter what your professional calling in life.

I suspect it might be especially true for an actor, because in order to portray emotion on stage or screen authentically, one often has to have truly and thoroughly felt those emotions in reality. Now, I’m not sure that Downey’s speech will wind up being the most-remembered from last night’s Oscar ceremony. That distinction might go to Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who won the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in The Holdovers.

“I always wanted to be different, but now I realize that I just need to be myself,” said Randolph, in a speech that left a lot of the audience in tears. “Thank you for seeing me.”

But in terms of the longest wait, and thus the most profound moment, I think Downey’s was highly poignant. Think of the hardest times in your life — the truly “terrible” experiences you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy. Can you find a reason to express gratitude for them?

Reach the point where you can do that, and I think you’ll be well on your way to success.

