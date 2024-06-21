With 7 Short Words, McDonald’s Just Tackled Its Biggest Problem in 2024

We did something. You reacted. We listened. We changed.

Not only that, but we know that you know that we know.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

That’s why I was waiting to see how McDonald’s would handle the announcement of its $5 Meal Deal, since this has been the worst-kept secret among millions of McDonald’s fans for quite some time. Now we have the news, and it didn’t disappoint. First, the background:

McDonald’s has a big problem in 2024 because some of its most loyal customers now believe that its food has become too expensive. A viral story about an $18 Big Mac meal at a rest area on Interstate 95 in Connecticut became the rallying cry. Sure enough, McDonald’s reported in its most recent earnings call that the numbers back this up. Then, news reports started to leak about McDonald’s working with franchisees to offer a limited-time $5 meal deal nationwide. This was so anticipated, with the details so readily available, that competitors from Burger King to Starbucks started announcing similar discount offers. Finally, on Thursday, McDonald’s rolled out the official $5 Meal Deal, which includes a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, a small order of fries, a 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, and a small soft drink.

(Other related promotions include a free medium fries on Fridays this summer if you use the McDonald’s app and spend at least $1, and free fries of any size, no purchase necessary, on National French Fry Day, which is apparently July 13.) Like almost all McDonald’s marketing now, the official announcement started out with an ode to nostalgia: “We all remember driving past the Golden Arches as a kid and asking our parents to stop …”

But it’s worth focusing especially on a key quote from McDonald’s USA president Joe Erlinger (last seen here teaching a valuable lesson in sales). Here’s what he had to say this time: “We heard our fans loud and clear–they’re looking for even more great value from us, and this summer that’s exactly what they’ll get.

Value has always been part of our DNA. We’re focused on living up to that legacy and offering delicious, affordable options customers can enjoy any time they walk through our doors, go through our drive thru or place an order through our app.”

The first seven words of that quote leaped out at me because I think McDonald’s recognizes that its challenge has two parts. The quantitative part of the problem has to do with objective reality: prices, inflation, and other economic factors that led to viral stories like the $18 Big Mac meal.

The qualitative part of the problem is about the perception among loyal customers that McDonald’s may have lost its way as they remember it: a go-to destination for inexpensive but consistent food. Starting out this official announcement with, “[w]e heard our fans loud and clear,” seems like it’s not just copy on a press release, but instead, deliberate messaging.

It’s about acknowledging customer feelings and positioning the whole thing as a collaborative effort between McDonald’s and its fans–right out of Negotiations 101, in fact, repeating what someone has told you in order to build rapport.

Granted, paraphrasing customer feelings as “They’re looking for even more great value from us,” seems like an especially nice way of putting it, compared to: “They’re angry and they think our prices are too high.” This is where we step back and think about what business leaders in any industry can learn from a big brand like McDonald’s that has been very successful for a very long time.

I think it’s all about framing conversations with customers as an ongoing conversation–something that allows you to go beyond crafting a value proposition, and reaches the deeper goal of building a relationship with the people who buy your products.

We did something. You reacted. We listened. We changed. It’s powerful: “We heard our fans loud and clear …“

Start working those kinds of messages into the way you communicate with customers. I think you might be happily surprised by the outcome–even when you’re pretty sure they already knew what was coming, anyway.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.