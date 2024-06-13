With a 12-Word Joke, NFL Great Tom Brady Just Taught a Brilliant Lesson in Leadership

Teamwork comes first. But it’s more memorable if you explain it this way.

If you really want to make your point stand out, tell it as a joke.

That’s something I realized after watching NFL all-time great Tom Brady last night. This came as the New England Patriots held a massive ceremony to honor Brady in front of 60,000 fans, including: Inducting Brady into the team’s Hall of Fame

Retiring the number 12 that he wore for 20 seasons with the team

Announcing a plan to construct a 12-foot-tall statute of Brady to ensure he’ll always be remembered

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Toward the end, Brady had a speech to give, and he asked rhetorically how anyone could summarize a two-decade career quickly: The answer is simple. You can’t. … There are too many lessons learned, too many stories to be told, too many incredible moments and achievements we all experienced together.

That said, I thought there was in fact a single 12-word sentence (fitting, since Brady wore number 12) within his speech that not only summarized Brady’s career and what led to his success but also was actually kind of funny. It’s that in between thanking his family, and his teammates, and the fans, and team owner Robert Kraft, and former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and everyone else you could think of including the kitchen staff, he also thanked his agents.

And he jokingly apologized to them: “I’m sorry for taking all those team-friendly deals along the way.”

The laugh here is that an agent usually gets a commission based on the deals they negotiate for a client. So when Brady talked about having agreed to “team-friendly deals,” that meant less money for him — and less for the agents. But the real meaning of that sentence has to do with why Brady was willing to accept those kinds of deals in the first place.

In short, by accepting less money for himself, he allowed the Patriots (and later the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) to surround him with other fantastic players.

And having truly top-tier teammates made it possible for him to win an unprecedented seven Super Bowls, and to accumulate all his other milestones and accolades. This wasn’t just around the fringes, either.

As an example, during the two decades he was with New England, Brady earned a total of close to $200 million. Some analysts say that by not pushing for the biggest possible deals, he potentially gave up close to $100 million during that same period, which could go to other players.

Another example: During his final season with Tampa Bay, right after winning the Super Bowl for the seventh time, Brady reportedly structured his contract to make the league minimum during the season. That in turn freed $19 million under NFL cap rules that the team could use to resign teammates, and shop for additional players.

A related point that I wrote about during Brady’s career was his rare habit of tracking down players from other teams that he thought could contribute and inviting them to play with him instead.

In fact, when Brady won the Super Bowl for the final time in 2021, three players scored touchdowns for his team in the game. All three of them were players who hadn’t been with the team the previous year, and whom Brady had personally recruited. Look, I grew up not far from the team’s stadium, and I was a Patriots fan long before Brady arrived.

Heck, I still remember sitting in my mom and dad’s living room as a kid, soft drinks gone flat and nachos grown cold on the coffee table, watching sadly as the Patriots were blown out by the Chicago Bears in the team’s first Super Bowl appearance in 1986.

So while I know Brady can be polarizing, I’m also glad that my nieces and nephews and other kids growing up in New England during the 2000s and 2010s got to have a bit of fun as fans, instead of frustration. But I’m also glad to have such a poignant opportunity to remember one of the most important rules of success in almost anything, which is that — well, as Brady put it elsewhere in the speech but maybe less memorably:

Nothing of significance in life is accomplished as an individual. Nobody individually hangs those six [championship] banners up there. The team does. Here in New England, it’s always about “we,” and “us,” not “me” or “mine.” It’s one of the paradoxes of life and success: By putting the team first, almost anyone can accomplish more than they possibly could alone. And as a result of what the team achieves, they can ultimately wind up far ahead for themselves, as well.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.