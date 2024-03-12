With a Few Short Words After the Oscars, Jamie Lee Curtis Just Taught a Brilliant Lesson in Leadership
When it’s someone else’e time to shine, get the heck off the stage.
Jamie Lee Curtis did not win an Oscar this year. She wasn’t nominated.
But she was invited as a former winner to help introduce this year’s nominees for Best Supporting Actress, an honor that ultimately went to Da’Vine Joy Randolph.
Randoph, who won for her role in The Holdovers, gave an acceptance speech for the ages — one that people will be quoting for years to come.
But, I think it’s worth noting what Curtis had to say immediately afterward — and for that matter, where she said it. Here, let’s go straight to her Instagram:
FLY IN
GET FLUFFED AND FOLDED
PRESENT AT OSCARS
GO TO @inandout_burger
FLY AWAY
Going to In-N-Out Burger after the Oscars has become a bit of a “thing” for a lot of people who attend the ceremony. As a former Californian who does in fact hit In-N-Out almost every time I wind up back in Los Angeles, I can empathize.
But it’s worth noting that Curtis didn’t just go to the iconic fast food chain after the show. Instead, she apparently left the ceremony immediately after her role, and went directly there.
Maybe Curtis just really doesn’t like awards shows? The fact that she posted nearly a dozen other times on Instagram about her experience might make that seem unlikely.
Instead, I like to think it’s something else, and like a work of art, sometimes it’s more important what the reader or viewer takes from it than what was originally intended.
Here, I see a crucial lesson in leadership. It’s pretty simple, really:
- When it’s your time to shine, shine.
- When it’s someone else’s time to shine, get the heck off the stage.
Curtis is a fantastic actress. She absolutely earned the award she won in 2023. But now, she’s literally last year’s news.
As a result, I have to respect the fact that she flew in, honored this year’s nominees, and then took off. It’s someone else’s turn. So let’s follow Curtis’s example, by ending this article with Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Because if you haven’t seen her speech yet, it’s well worth a few minutes of your time.
