I hope their silence speaks volumes for the rest of us.

This just in: Taylor Swift did something very smart this year. Tracis Kelce, too.

Sad to say, they’re probably in the minority.

Short version: Swift and her boyfriend, Kelce (tight end for the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs–but you knew that, right?), are on vacation in the Bahamas as I write this, enjoying what seems like an especially relaxing vacation. We know this because Swift and Kelce have been tracked for at least part of the trip by paparazzi trying to get a video or a shot. (Successfully in some cases.)

I’ll share just a few of the public details of where they stayed and what it was like, and then we’ll get to the true point: They stayed in a six-bedroom house on Harbour Island known as Rosalita House.

Previous guests included Kylie Jenner, and the spot goes for roughly $15,000 per night.

“Rosalita is a stunning, palatial, beachfront villa in Harbour Island,” according to the estate’s website, “a paradisal strip of beach northeast of Eleuthera, where cars are forbidden and the sands are pink.”

The New York Post describes it thus: Perched atop a hillside shielded by a towering 25-foot dune, this haven provides Swift and NFL star Kelce with unparalleled privacy during their stay.

But the real luxury lay in the service, with a personal chef and sous chef, a house manager, three butlers, three housekeepers, three gardeners/beach maintenance workers and an evening security guard. So, a nice place.

Personally, I’ve been to the Bahamas a few times and loved it.

In fact, put me on a plane heading southeast from New York City in the early spring, and a few hours later, whether it’s Aruba or Puerto Rico or St. Croix, or any one of several other destinations in that part of the world, I’ll be quite happy. Maybe that’s why this story caught my eye so effectively. This year, for the first in a while, my family hasn’t had the chance to head somewhere warm. Schedules just haven’t worked out.

But for Swift and Kelce, it’s the opposite. Right now is an odd time for these two high-achievers: Swift is enjoying a fairly brief break on her worldwide Eras concert tour, selling out massive stadiums.

Kelce is in the middle of the all-too-brief off-season for the NFL, having just won another Super Bowl.

So frankly, unplugging from the world like this and going on a vacation somewhere sunny and warm is exactly what they should do. Look, we live in a society that still holds up more work as the reward for good work. We’re not that far removed from a business culture in which people used to brag about how little sleep they got.

None of that was good. And neither is working nonstop without a real break.

True leaders understand that I mean a real break — not just a three-day weekend, not just a holiday trip that involves visiting family. Instead: a true vacation, when you can retreat, relax, and recharge. At least once a year; ideally more than that. So, power to Swift and Kelce for putting it together. And what did they have to say after the media started reporting on their trip? And even spreading photos of Swift in her yellow bikini all over the world?

Absolutely nothing. They said not a word. But I hope their silence speaks volumes for the rest of us.

Don’t be like me (so far anyway) in 2024. Be more like Swift and Kelce. Take some time off, and you’ll be much better when you get back. Paparazzi not required.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.