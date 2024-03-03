With Literally Zero Words, Taylor Swift’s Dad Just Taught a Brilliant Lesson in Leadership

Sometimes you can communicate an awful lot without saying a single word.

Taylor and Scott Swift watching the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots on December 17, 2023 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.. Photo: Getty Images

I’m like a lot of American dads. I came to Taylor Swift through my daughter.

I mean, I liked Swift’s music but I never sought it out until my daughter made the musical introduction.

That’s also probably why I started paying attention to Swift’s parents — especially Scott Swift, better known as “Taylor Swift’s Dad” or else “Papa Swift,” who made headlines of his own last week. It’s funny. You can do a lot in this world and still live a fairly anonymous life. Then you allegedly punch just one photographer in Australia, and the whole world notices!

I’m not here to tell you what happened between the 51-year-old photographer and Taylor Swift’s 71-year-old dad. I’m literally 10,000 miles away and all I have to go on is what’s been reported: “In 23 years of doing this I’ve never been assaulted, let alone been punched in the face by a father,” said the photographer, Ben McDonald, who reported the incident to police. (“Mr. Swift did not say anything to Mr. McDonald during the alleged altercation,” according to an Australian news report.)

A spokesperson for Taylor Swift responded: “Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water.”

But in the wake of all of this, I got to thinking about how actions can speak louder than words, especially when it comes to leadership and how to act like a leader when you realize you’re not the main character in the story. That led me to consider how Taylor Swift and her parents — not just her dad but also her mother, Andrea Swift — seem to have been fully involved and on the same page with her plan since the beginning.

Maybe we need to compare it to the stories of other young stars of stage and screen who wound up in big feuds with their parents over management, money, and lack of leadership to understand. Consider: Britney Spears. We could write an entire article about her tortured relationship with her family. (In fact, she wrote a book.)

Drew Barrymore. By all accounts she has now reconciled with her parents, but the mere fact that I’m using the word “reconciled” in this sentence tells you there were some very rough times.

LeAnn Rimes, who wound up suing her father for financial mismanagement. (They also later reconciled, according to reports.)

Shirley Temple. Yes, it goes back this far. She wrote in her autobiography that of the $3 million she made as a child, her father burned through all but $89,000. (“For reasons some may find inexplicable,” she later wrote, “I felt neither disappointment nor anger.”)

Against all this, we have the Swifts, who seem to have cracked the code. Sometimes that means just realizing that the more supportive the rest of her family is, the more successful and happy Taylor Swift will be. (Sometimes, it might mean supporting others even more zealously than they might admit they want you to.)

If you don’t know Scott Swift’s story, it’s interesting. He built a successful business as an investment adviser and the Swifts moved to Nashville for Taylor Swift’s then-fledgling music career.

Papa Swift bought a small stake in the production company that handled Taylor’s first records, and he’s probably been better known among Swifties for doing random nice things for her fans (like moving a tired young mom with two young kids into the VIP tent). Also, find me a dad who wouldn’t be touched if his daughter wrote lyrics like: “I have an excellent father, his strength is making me stronger.”

As an entrepreneur who is also a parent, there’s a phenomenon I’ve written about before: the time when you suddenly realize that no matter how hungry you are for success and happiness, you’re even hungrier for your children’s success and happiness.

That’s more than OK. But it requires a different kind of leadership. And while I opened this article 700 words ago by saying that I think I’m like a lot of dads, I think a lot of us also might react to the news of the “Taylor’s dad (allegedly) versus the photographer” story in a similar way:

You shouldn’t go around (allegedly) punching people, even if they (allegedly) threaten your daughter or her friends. Of course you shouldn’t.

No seriously, you shouldn’t. (Right?)

That’s my story and I’m sticking to it. But if you want to be a leader — and more importantly, if you want to be the kind of leader who supports someone else — remember: Sometimes you can communicate an awful lot without saying a single word.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.