Think about a multibillion-dollar chess game in which both kings get toppled--by the rules committee.

Barely a month after the conviction of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried for fraud, his chief antagonist, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to circumventing federal anti-money laundering regulations and "failure to register as a money transmitting business." He will pay a $150 million fine and be sentenced later for the criminal charges. The story was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Binance itself also agreed to plead guilty and pay $4.3 billion in fines to settle civil charges brought by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Department of Justice.

"Using new technology to break the law does not make you a disrupter; it makes you a criminal," said Attorney General Merrick Garland, who added that Binance had become an exchange of choice for terrorists, money launderers, and drug dealers operating in sanctioned places such as Iran and occupied Ukraine. The company also admitted to hiding its transactions with high-value American customers.

Zhao will step down as CEO but retains financial control of the company he founded in 2017. The agreement is designed to allow Binance to continue to operate. The company, the world's largest cyber trading outfit, says it has an average daily volume of $65 billion. It also agreed to a three-year monitoring program.

For the DOJ, and by extension Securities and Exchange Commission boss Gary Gensler, it's a crushing victory over the biggest names in cybercurrency and the end, at least for now, to any notion that global crypto operations are beyond the reach of U.S. regulators. The SEC sued Binance in June for operating unregistered exchanges and subverting its own rules in favor of high-value American customers.

And earlier this week, the SEC alleged that San Francisco-based crypto exchange Kraken violated securities laws by acting as broker, dealer, exchange, and clearing agency "without adhering to or even recognizing the requirements of the U.S. securities laws." That's basically what crypto exchanges worldwide do outside the reach of U.S. regulators. In June, the SEC also charged San Francisco's Coinbase with "operating its crypto asset trading platform as an unregistered national securities exchange, broker, and clearing agency."

Have they missed anyone?

Binance was dodging U.S. regulations while Zhao spent his time globetrotting as a crypto evangelist and using his social media accounts to goad authorities about setting up consistent and workable cybercurrency regulations--and promised to follow them.

He wasn't alone in criticizing U.S. regulators, especially the SEC. From the U.S. Senate to The Wall Street Journal, critics have come after Gensler for what the Journal's editorial board called his "cryptomarket power grab" over issues such as withholding approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded product. But the federal agencies are clearly prevailing in their insistence--backed by court cases--that crypto companies toe the legal and regulatory line.

Recall that it was CZ who threw SBF under the bus after some doubts arose about FTX's balance sheet. At the time, Binance was actively considering a deal to acquire FTX. When Zhang realized that the FTT tokens--basically currency of no determined value that FTX issued--that supported FTX's balance sheet were risky, he dumped Binance's own holdings of FTT. The price of FTT then crashed and so did FTX. Also holding FTT: BlockFi, the exchange that had been Inc.'s fastest-growing company in 2021 until it ran into trouble during the crypto winter of that year. BlockFi thought it had been saved by FTX and the heroic SBF, which was cruelly exposed during SBF's criminal trial to be bailed out by Binance, which CZ realized would have been foolish.