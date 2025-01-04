The New Year’s Test for Turo: How to Avoid Becoming Crisis Collateral

What to do when your brand is snared by a disaster of someone else’s making.

Over the course of seven hours on New Year’s Day, two separate and tragic incidents rocked the U.S. and dominated headlines. In one instance, a driver in New Orleans plowed through a crowd of innocent civilians at a New Year’s celebration, killing 15 and injuring 35. In the other, a driver exploded his own vehicle–a Tesla Cybertruck–outside of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, killing himself and injuring seven others. While authorities are still gathering information, it appears these two events were not linked. However, they have at least one thing in common: The vehicles used to commit these terrible acts were both secured using the peer-to-peer car sharing app, Turo.

While there is no reason to believe Turo is to blame for the actions that took place, it’s only natural for people to have questions about this rental service and what elements of its process or policies made it so attractive for not one, but two people setting out with the intent to do harm. Let’s take a look at high-stakes crisis communication, and how the story of Turo can act as a case study for companies caught up in or otherwise linked to events beyond their control. What is Turo? Turo is a peer-to-peer car-sharing platform that allows private car owners to rent out their vehicles, much like a Hertz or an Avis. Founded in 2009 as RelayRides, it rebranded to Turo in 2015. The platform operates in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, and France.

While nearly 4 million people globally have used the service in its 15 years, the company’s market share and name recognition are only a fraction of that of its more traditional competitors. As a result, it’s almost certain that many people will have received their first introduction to this service through the past week’s tragic events. Perpetrators or victims? The most damaging crises that occur are typically those where an organization is responsible for creating the issue they are ensnared in. For example, a faulty engineering design leads to fatal accidents or poor working conditions at a facility result in worker deaths. In these cases, the steps leaders must take to manage the crisis are all geared towards one goal: assuring the public that the situation is under control and that steps are being taken to ensure it can never happen again.

The difference in the case of Turo is that it did not create the issue it faces, nor does it have control over how it’s resolved. Yet, how it chooses to respond will still have a meaningful impact on their reputation. There’s an adage that says, “All publicity is good publicity.” On its own, this statement is downright false. However, 90 percent of the time it becomes true when combined with Winston Churchill’s famous maxim, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” Whether or not you’ve asked for it, when the spotlight is on you, you can either freeze or you can perform. While those who freeze often get crushed. Those who perform may find themselves exiting in an even stronger position than they entered. What to do when all eyes are on you Be transparent . Acknowledge the incidents and be clear about your brand’s involvement. Stick to the facts. Avoid any sign of defensiveness.

. Acknowledge the incidents and be clear about your brand’s involvement. Stick to the facts. Avoid any sign of defensiveness. Be human . Seeing your company’s name splashed across news stories, social media, and opinion pieces like this can feel as blinding as the lights in a police interrogation room. Keep your cool. When you begin to craft your response, remember that in tragic incidents like those in New Orleans and Las Vegas, scrutiny is high because people are scared, frustrated, and looking for answers. It’s not personal, but it can be intense. Acknowledge the pain and uncertainty of the moment and remind people that you are as committed to finding answers as they are.

. Seeing your company’s name splashed across news stories, social media, and opinion pieces like this can feel as blinding as the lights in a police interrogation room. Keep your cool. When you begin to craft your response, remember that in tragic incidents like those in New Orleans and Las Vegas, scrutiny is high because people are scared, frustrated, and looking for answers. It’s not personal, but it can be intense. Acknowledge the pain and uncertainty of the moment and remind people that you are as committed to finding answers as they are. Be cooperative . Cooperate fully with ongoing investigations and be sure to note as much in your communications. This reassures people that you have nothing to hide.

. Cooperate fully with ongoing investigations and be sure to note as much in your communications. This reassures people that you have nothing to hide. Be introspective . Use this opportunity to take a deep and genuine look at your process and policies to figure out if there is anything you can improve. Whether or not your actions caused the incidents, there are likely things you can do to help prevent them in the future. Make a real effort to listen to all voices in this process, not just the usual stakeholders. There may be perspectives you’ve never even considered that may shift the way you approach your business.

. Use this opportunity to take a deep and genuine look at your process and policies to figure out if there is anything you can improve. Whether or not your actions caused the incidents, there are likely things you can do to help prevent them in the future. Make a real effort to listen to all voices in this process, not just the usual stakeholders. There may be perspectives you’ve never even considered that may shift the way you approach your business. Be proactive. Don’t wait for regulator, investor, or public pressure to force your hand. If you identify potential changes that might help in the future, make those changes today and communicate them without prompting. Airbnb’s example In a high-profile case in 2019, a Halloween party at an Airbnb rental in California ended in a shooting that left five people dead. This could have been devastating for the brand, but the company handled the response well, starting with a transparent and human acknowledgement from the CEO: “What happened on Thursday night in Orinda, California, was horrible. I feel for the families and neighbors impacted by this tragedy–We are working to support them.”–and ending with widely announced policy changes, including a dedicated team to expand manual screening of high-risk reservations and more formal action against users who violate its policies. The changes were announced only three days after the incident. Airbnb remains highly successful today.

Turo has done well with its response so far. The company’s statements have been transparent and human, acknowledging the app’s involvement and expressing both heartbreak and outrage about the misuse of its marketplace. The real test will be what changes are made in response, and how quickly they come. Hopefully the company will finish strong and exit the other side of this crisis in even better shape than when it entered it. Whatever happens, the world will be watching.

