The Surprising Thing Your Employees Still Believe. And How Better Communications Can Help

A recent poll shows that despite a challenging job market, employees are still thinking about quitting. How you communicate with them can make the difference.

The media has largely moved on from the “Great Resignation.” Employees have not.

Colleagues at my firm, Bully Pulpit Interactive, conducted research on post-pandemic employee sentiment for the second year in a row. The findings may surprise you. Despite the more challenging job market: 54 percent of employees have recently thought about switching jobs, up six points from 2022.

63 percent of employees say it would not be difficult to find a new job, up eight points from 2022.

There are many factors resulting in an environment where more than half of employees are thinking about jumping ship. The number one? They largely feel disconnected from their employers. We’ve heard their complaints before: they don’t understand the organization’s purpose, they can’t follow or haven’t been brought in on leadership’s vision, and/or they don’t see what role their work plays in achieving the organization’s broader goals. Nothing new there. But here comes the cold water:

Many employees reported a willingness to take a sizeable pay cut to work for a company with a better reputation for employee treatment than their own. Similarly, eighty percent of employees say they wouldn’t even consider a job at a company with a worse reputation than their own for employee treatment. And amongst those who would, it would take on average a 39 percent pay increase before they’d accept the job.

Bringing your employees along on the journey is not just something you do if you have the time. The data shows that if your employees are not convinced that they are better off as a result of their association with you than they are without it, they are going to make you pay a premium to retain their services. As we close the books on 2023 and begin 2024 planning, it’s imperative that we prioritize investing in building deeper connections with our employees.

Where today’s communications miss the mark For years, we viewed employee communication as a tactical necessity. Employees needed information about things like benefits and organizational changes, and the employee comms team delivered. Over time, that grew into internal storytelling and leadership messages, but the communication was still largely one-way.

Today, employee communication faces an increasingly steep set of challenges, including a changing world, evolving employee expectations, and competing forces all vying for your workforce’s attention.

And what’s more, the channels we’ve traditionally relied upon for internal communications are broken. Based on our survey: Only 22 percent of employees always open emails to the whole organization

An entire 49 percent agree that official employee communications don’t address what is really going on at their organization What we need is an expanded model of “employee” communications. One that is frequent and authentic, led both from the top and from managers, and which is two-way. It will only work if it is true to the lived employee experience.

In a moment when employees feel anxious and insecure, companies must convey narratives that demystify the future and speak to a purpose beyond selling products. What’s external is internal, and what’s internal is external

While at one point, employee communications were limited to matters of internal relevance to the company, that is no longer the case. Societal tensions and fears are playing out within our organizations. For example, with the explosion of AI this year, employees’ very real fears of becoming obsolete put a lens on how they view their fit within a company. Separately, a company’s response (or lack thereof) to world events such as the Israel-Hamas conflict or to race-related violence impact employees’ perceptions of whether the company’s values truly align with their own.

Leaders who start with purpose, values, and strategy are able to put external factors into perspective. They help employees understand how leadership’s responses to events fit within the context of how the company has committed to making a difference for customers and communities. This creates greater resilience, affinity, and resolve amongst employees who are eager to know that their leaders and their work are not “out of touch” with reality. In the AI example, there’s a huge opportunity to frame AI in a positive way for workers that highlights how it will make their jobs easier–not replace them. And as much as the outside-in factors should influence your employee communications approach, so too should the inside-out. The days of internal communications staying internal are over. Emails, iPhone videos of sensitive meetings, clips from virtual townhalls, and copies of Slack threads are all being shared externally by employees at record levels, and businesses are now being forced to assume that whatever they share internally, not only can, but will make its way to the outside world. As Andi Owen, CEO of MillerKnoll learned when she went viral this Fall for telling her employees that they should “leave Pity City” and focus on their work instead of their bonuses, every communication should be prepped as if it might make its way to the outside world.

Balancing the need to protect proprietary or regulated information with the desire to keep employees sufficiently informed is a real challenge that requires expert counsel and strategy. Leveling up comms

All of this means three things leaders must plan to do this coming year while trying to navigate these changes within their own organizations: Invest in expert communications talent which understands employee comms in the context of broader reputational strategy. Invest in communications tools and systems to reach employees where they are – not where we want them to be. This costs money, but the investment is critical, even more so as your organization continues to grow. Commit to introducing more authenticity, and a more compelling vision of who you are, who you want to be, and why your approach is not just good for customers and investors, but helps employees achieve the goals they have for themselves.

The data tells us that of the employees who are most ready to leave their jobs, the majority are unsatisfied with the communication they’ve been receiving from their leaders. They want to be inspired, they want to be valued, and they want to be informed. Reaffirming the strategy and purpose at the beginning of every big decision or difficult issue will set the tone for the organization. None of this is easy, but getting it right is worth the investment. Especially now that we know what getting it wrong will cost us.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.