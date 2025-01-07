Digital Lessons in Patient Self-Care

BY COMBINING STREAMING media and microlearning principles with clinical evidencebased content, Bethesda, Maryland-based digital health company Mytonomy helps patients and families care for their health in new ways. Silicon Valley veterans and co-founders of Mytonomy, Anjali Kataria, CEO, and Vinay Bhargava, president, developed the company’s digital platform, The Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare™, catapulting Mytonomy to become Inc. Mid-Atlantic region’s 13th fastest-growing private company. The company has also made the Inc. 5000 national list three years in a row.

Mytonomy’s nationwide client roster includes some of the country’s foremost medical systems, such as Mass General Brigham, Hackensack Meridian Health, Saint Luke’s Hospital, Carilion Clinic, and others. In 2021, Mytonomy raised $25 million in growth equity funding.

PERSONAL INSPIRATION

Mytonomy’s success is also driven by the founders’ personal experiences with health care and their families. Bhargava witnessed the daily struggles his father faced living with diabetes. Kataria saw how “broken” the health care system was as she suddenly became a caregiver to her sick mother, a pediatrician. As tech entrepreneurs, they knew they could create a more consumer-friendly experience in health care for patients and families, helping them live healthier, longer lives.

As much as 80 percent of medical information provided by clinicians today–typically via a stack of paper handouts–is forgotten almost immediately, according to the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine. The founders saw the popularity of video streaming as an opportunity to deliver relevant, evidence-based patient education about medical procedures, conditions, and home care after a hospital stay. Patients and their families could access and apply their own care team’s information and instructions any time on any device.