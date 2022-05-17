From Freight Forwarder to Global Mover and Shaker

Josh Morales started his international moving career at age 18 working for a freight forwarding company, where he arranged door-to-door transportation for ocean and air cargo. When the owner closed the company, Morales started International Van Lines, his own freight forwarding venture. However, he discovered that clients had moving needs beyond ocean transport.

“Many of the freight forwarding accounts I had were asking me to help relocate employees’ household goods overseas,” Morales says. Although he lacked experience in that type of moving, he partnered with origin agents, or moving companies, in the U.S. and more than 150 countries, to help him get shipments from Point A to Point B almost anywhere in the world. Today that network of global industry partners tops 3,000. International Van Lines has a 50,000-square-foot warehouse in Chicago, its main hub, as well as 20,000- and 30,000-square-foot warehouses in Florida, Texas, and California. Investing in talent and technology The key to the company’s success, Morales says, has been hiring people who are smarter than he is. “That can be hard for a lot of company owners, who are more comfortable being in control,” he explains. He admits that he went through that, too. However, “When I decided to let go and hire people who I thought were brilliant, they helped me grow the business,” he says.

International Van Lines was also a pioneer in applying video tour technology to the moving industry. In the early days of the pandemic, when everyone wanted to move but no one wanted to let moving staffers into their homes to prepare estimates, the company’s MoveOne software was a workaround-;a contactless way to get a thorough look at the furniture and home goods to be moved. The use of video tour technology also reduced the turnaround time on quotes from three to five days, down to one hour. Nurturing relationships Forging and maintaining personal relationships with employees, agents, and marketing partners is also critical, Morales says. He stays in touch regularly and schedules Zoom check-in meetings and dinners, on top of ensuring that bills are paid on time. Customers are taken care of by assigned personal account managers, who are available to them 24/7, which is practically unheard of, Morales says.

Honesty is another trait that can make or break a business. “If you say you’re going to do something, you have to do it,” Morales says. All that honesty, in sharp contrast to the increasing moving scams online, has netted the company regular referrals from satisfied customers. Morales estimates that 80 percent of new customers come from positive word of mouth. That is on top of the honors the company has garnered. “We’re rated number one on multiple third-party websites,” according to Morales, including Newsweek, Forbes, Better Homes and Gardens, and Architectural Digest, to name a few. “The last two years have been busier than ever, thanks to the investments we’ve made,” Morales says.

By the numbers No. 111 2022 Inc. Regionals: Southeast list $29.6MM Annual Revenue 375% 3-Year Revenue Growth

105 Employees