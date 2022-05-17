Mortgage Tech Solution Built From Industry Experience

Mobility Market Intelligence provides the critical data clients use to build partner relationships and prospect new business

Real estate technology company Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) has grown rapidly since late 2017, when the founders retook control from venture capital (VC) investors. From the five-person team it had that year, the Salt Lake City-area company has quadrupled to a staff of 20. More than 350 mortgage companies nationwide use MMI’s mortgage data software service, including 20 of the industry’s top 25, says Ben Teerlink, co-founder and CEO. The clientele also includes a long list of title companies.

“We’ve built and rescaled the company, but we’ve been able to keep the team relatively small while also moving quickly to provide new features that our clients want,” says Teerlink, a former residential real estate agent. Word of mouth, not paid advertising, has driven MMI’s fast expansion. Lenders looking for realtors MMI responded to the need for mortgage companies to access information to guide their choices of real estate agent partners. Teerlink and his team realized that while all of the necessary information existed, it was difficult to find, sort, manage, and analyze. “We gathered all the information out there about real estate agents, mortgage companies, and title companies,” Teerlink says. “We created a simple, easy-to-use dashboard that lets you see what’s going on and where the opportunities are to work with people.”

While lenders use MMI to find real estate agents, title companies use it to find both lenders and agents. Tech built from experience MMI’s leaders all have backgrounds in the real estate or mortgage industries, which Teerlink thinks gives the company an edge over its competitors. “So many other tech companies in this space create products coming from the tech perspective,” he says. “Often, those tools don’t get used because their creators don’t understand what a loan officer or an agent needs.” Another advantage is the company’s shorter product development cycle. Instead of taking a year or more to get from client wish list to market, MMI gets solutions up and running in months. A product the company created in response to the recent spike in interest rates is a good example. Low rates had provided mortgage companies a robust refinance business. But as Teerlink notes: “When interest rates go up, refi business goes away.”

Suddenly, mortgage lenders needed to refocus on finding agent partners to help grow their purchase business. MMI supplied the solution in its Agent Wallet Share Report, which lists each mortgage company's previous agent partners and the volume of business they represent. The report opens up opportunities for mortgage companies to expand their existing agent relationships into other loan categories as market conditions change. "It's been huge for our lenders," Teerlink says. "They've loved it."

350 enterprise mortgage company accounts 21 new enterprise accounts in February 2022 150K+ loan originators at client companies