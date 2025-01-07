Solving Customers’ Toughest Cybersecurity Challenges

When the cybersecurity experts at Praetorian are trying to protect a client from online threats, they start by looking for weaknesses. By attempting to infiltrate companies’ digital footprints, they can evaluate the effectiveness the organization’s cybersecurity program. Once they succeed–which they do 99 percent of the time–they help companies rethink how to invest in people, processes, and technology to strengthen their cyber defenses. “We fundamentally understand what works, what does not, and why. Because we are them. Applying our offensive filter to defensive initiatives helps organizations prioritize their cybersecurity investments by efficacy,” says Founder and CEO Nathan Sportsman.

Sportsman started Praetorian “to put a dent in the escalating cybersecurity problem.” If the need for digital security was substantial then, it is gargantuan now. During the last 14 years, the volume and complexity of threats has increased exponentially. With the advent of the cloud and focus on digital transformation, companies have more to lose–and to protect–than ever before. “In some cases, companies are spending as much as a billion dollars a year on cybersecurity, and much of the spend is not actually moving the needle on improving their security posture,” he says. “We can testify to that based on the work that we do. We’re able to get into everything.”

PUNCHING ABOVE ITS WEIGHT CLASS

With a team of 110 employees, Praetorian supports companies like Abbott Laboratories, FedEx, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Netflix, Toyota, and Twitter. Praetorian can “punch above its weight class” because of the value it offers industry innovators, Sportsman says. Gaining the trust of big names has fueled steady growth, earning Praetorian a place on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for eight consecutive years. More growth lies ahead. But for Sportsman and his colleagues, mission matters most. Many Praetorian engineers and developers have military or intelligence backgrounds and apply what they have learned protecting national security to the private sector. They appreciate working in service of something bigger than themselves, Sportsman says, and connect to the company’s mission: to make the digital world safer and more secure.

A PLATFORM FOR THE FUTURE

But even elite professionals can’t keep up with around-the-clock security risks. Sportsman says that companies’ in-house security teams are burned out–overwhelmed by the deluge of threats, the volume of alerts by point products, and the unfilled job openings due to the nationwide cybersecurity talent shortage. And they don’t need just another product widget, he adds.