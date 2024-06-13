3 LinkedIn Leaders on the Future of AI Recruitment

A panel of leaders from LinkedIn lead a Q&A about new features the jobs platform is launching, including ones driven by artificial intelligence.. Photo: Courtesy LinkedIn

On a Wednesday morning in the Empire State Building, LinkedIn leaders were looking to the future. Specifically, the AI-driven, increasingly automated future of work.

The jobs platform has already incorporated AI into several of its services, including a chatbot aimed at coaching job applicants that launched late last year. Now the company is releasing AI features that enhance resumes and cover letters, as well as the ability for users to search for jobs in plain, conversational language, it announced during a Wednesday press event.

The resume tool will offer tips for tailoring a pre-existing resume to a specific job opening, LinkedIn explained in a statement, while the cover letter tool can help users “draft a personalized cover letter from scratch.” (Perhaps anticipating criticisms of these tools, the company went on to say: “Companies hire people, not AI tools, and our hope is that these tools help your skills and experience take centerstage.”) But the keynote didn’t just serve as a product launch. It also illustrated how thoroughly the social media giant anticipates recruitment and hiring will, in the not-so-distant future, rely on autonomous systems.

That’s a takeaway that could mean big things for recruiters everywhere–even those who don’t use LinkedIn.

“AI is going to change every corner of work,” said vice president of engineering Prashanthi Padmanabhan, attributing LinkedIn’s 25 percent increase in year-over-year Premium subscribers to the company’s growing embrace of AI. “We want the business owners to focus on their craft–on the job that they’re passionate about–and take all the other drudgery out.” For recruiters in particular, AI could mean less time spent finding possible employees and more time engaging with them one-on-one, said chief product officer Tomer Cohen.

“It starts by asking yourself the question of what processes I can start [to] potentially eliminate or automate that are no longer necessary, that I can do with AI,” he said. “From customers and members, we hear that they love their job but they hate their day.”

“There are spreadsheets all over you have to do; there’s just a lot of drudgery,” he added. LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft, which has a long-running and expansive partnership with the AI giant OpenAI. LinkedIn’s applicant-facing chatbot, for instance, runs on OpenAI’s GPT-4 software.

During the press conference, an audience member asked a panel of LinkedIn leaders whether AI hiring could reinforce pre-existing biases in job recruitment–a common concern, given that AI works by synthesizing prior data and can thus reproduce historical trends.