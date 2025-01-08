As Bitcoin Booms, More and More Companies Are Taking a Stake

Businesses that have nothing to do with crypto still see BTC as a hedge against inflation or a way to entice investors.

Should your company be putting some of its savings into Bitcoin? You wouldn’t be alone if you did. A growing number of businesses across a breadth of industries are buying up the volatile cryptocurrency in a bid to hedge against inflation and woo investors, The New York Times reported today.

Bitcoin, the most mainstream of the much-hyped cryptocurrency digital assets, has enjoyed a meteoric rise since its launch in early 2009, growing in value by more than 1,000 percent over the past five years alone. Last month the value of a single Bitcoin hit $100,000 for the first time ever, thanks in part to anticipation that the incoming Trump administration will be especially crypto-friendly. (Trump once said he wanted to make America the “crypto capital of the planet.”) Yet the digital currency is also controversial. Unlike the U.S. dollar, it’s not backed by a particular government, and the price can fluctuate wildly. Many critics have argued that cryptocurrencies should be more tightly regulated, including outgoing SEC chair Gary Gensler, who once called Bitcoin “primarily a speculative, volatile asset that’s also used for illicit activity including ransomware, money laundering, sanction evasion, and terrorist financing.” That volatility means it can be risky to invest in crypto, whether individually or as a company.

“I cannot understand how a risk-averse board could justify an investment in digital assets, given we know they swing quite significantly,” Naresh Agarwal, an associate director at the Association of Corporate Treasurers trade organization, told the Times. Nevertheless, more and more businesses are taking a stake in BTC—over 70 different public companies, per one estimate included in the Times’ story. Some of the currency’s corporate investors are themselves crypto-focused, such as the crypto exchange Coinbase and the Bitcoin mining interest LM Funding, as well as crypto booster Elon Musk’s electrical vehicle giant Tesla.