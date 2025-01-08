Bench’s Jilted Customers Say the Accounting Startup’s Problems Began Long Before Its Abrupt Shutdown

At the peak of the holiday season, on December 27, Galen King received a notice that his bookkeeper wanted to ask him something. But when King, a Vermont-based web design and e-commerce consultant, went to Bench, his accounting and tax software application, he was immediately hit with a very different kind of message.

“I went to the website,” the solopreneur tells Inc., “and it just said, ‘Bench is shut down.’” King was one of an estimated 12,000 U.S. Bench users caught up in an abrupt end-of-year closure that left them rethinking their accounting strategy just as tax season was rapidly approaching. The next three days would prove to be a whirlwind of surprises for everyone associated with the Vancouver, Canada-based startup, which launched to the public in 2013. King, who’d only weeks earlier signed up for one year’s worth of Bench’s services, tried to figure out whether he could set his books back up by himself. “That was the biggest feeling of, ‘Oh, I’m such a fool’ [for] going all-in on a proprietary platform that, if they shut down, I lose it,” he tells Inc. “Whereas if I had used an AI augmentation layer on top of QuickBooks or Xero—if they shut down, I still have all the historical data.”

Meanwhile, Bench was encouraging its now ex-customers to file for a six-month extension with the IRS and move over to another accounting service. Yet within a few days, that was all moot. Salvation came in the form of Employer.com, an HR and payroll startup that, as TechCrunch first reported, swooped in to acquire Bench and take on its customer base. (The price tag of the cash and stock deal has not yet been disclosed.) One of those customers is King, who says he’s locked into his current third-party payment plan but is planning to look for a new accounting service when that expires later this year. Another is Dov Krausz, the chief executive of the financial advisor support firm AdvisorTouch. When Krausz first got an email notifying him that Bench was shutting down, he says, he had to re-read it four times: “My mindset was, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’”

That was a Friday morning. Krausz decided to try and relax over the weekend; his patience paid off. By Monday, news of the acquisition broke. For now, Krausz is staying on with Bench under its new Employer.com ownership, since he wants to maintain access to his data and get his accounting done with. But will he and his company keep using the platform long-term? “They still have to show the ability to do my books correctly,” he equivocates. “I’ll be watching what happens over the next month or so.”