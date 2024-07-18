Broken Wind Turbine Pieces Closed Nantucket Beaches in Green Energy Snafu

Workers moved turbine blades for the Vineyard Wind offshore facility at the New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal in New Bedford, Mass. last year on June 5, 2023.. Photo: Bob O’Connor/The New York Times/Redux

On Nantucket’s sandy south beaches, misshapen chunks of turquoise foam have been washing ashore–debris from the recently broken blade of an offshore wind turbine.

Vineyard Wind, a green energy firm that’s built 19 wind turbines in the area and has another 43 on the way, says one of its turbine blades was damaged Saturday for reasons that remain unclear. The result, according to local outlet the Nantucket Current: pieces of foam and fiberglass were scattered across the summer colony’s southern coast earlier this week amid the high-traffic tourist season. Area beaches were initially closed to swimmers but reportedly re-opened Wednesday.

Although a Vineyard Wind representative initially told the Current that the blade broke about 20 meters from its base and was still mostly attached to the turbine, the company was reporting by Thursday morning that “a significant part” of what remained had fallen into the sea, too. That means even more debris could be inbound toward Nantucket. The energy company has said it’s cleaning up the mess, with Nantucket lifeguards and civilians also chipping in. On Wednesday, the federal government’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement announced that it had ordered Vineyard Wind “to cease power production from all its wind turbine generators until it can be determined whether the blade failure affects any other [Vineyard Wind] turbines.”

The Nantucket incident comes as pressure, under the threat of devastating climate change, grows globally for a transition from fossil fuels to greener energy sources, including wind farms–which are abundant in Europe and Asia. The World Health Organization has estimated that climate change, driven primarily by fossil fuel emissions, will kill 250,000 people a year from 2030 through 2050. Other climate models predict larger body counts, especially along lengthier timelines, that could stretch well into the millions.

Yet critics have already begun pointing to the broken turbine as evidence that this form of green energy isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, with some on X (formerly Twitter) going so far as to argue that an oil spill would’ve been better. As a point of comparison, the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico killed 11 people and thousands of sea creatures, pumped over 130 million gallons of oil into the ocean and polluted 1,300 miles of coastline, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A Nantucket official expressed some ambivalence about the island’s situation. “Those wind farms shouldn’t be there and now we have to deal with it,” Nantucket Select Board member Malcolm MacNab told the Current. “We need renewable energy but obviously it’s not a good spot for them.”

But Kris Ohleth, director of the Special Initiative on Offshore Wind, took the news from Nantucket in stride. “Tens of thousands of turbines all over the world have been constructed without incident, with more than a dozen turbines currently generating clean, reliable power to homes and businesses across the U.S.,” Ohleth said in an email to Inc. “Damage to equipment, such as blades, is a possibility with any energy infrastructure.”