Insurance Horror Stories Abound! Here Are 7 Tips to Prevent Disaster, From Business Owners Who Learned the Hard Way

Know what you’re working with before a crisis happens, not after.

It’s just about the last thing an entrepreneur wants to hear: Your product has started to explode.

But that’s exactly what Leah Caplanis, founder and CEO of the sparkling wine brand Social, was facing after she secured a major Costco contract across more than a dozen states. A few months after shipping several hundred pallets of her canned beverages to the big-box store, Caplanis says, she was told that the drinks had begun bursting. “The co-packer did not pasteurize properly, and so over time it re-fermented,” she tells Inc. “The pressure built up and the cans would kind of projectile, like, metal. So we very quickly pulled everything off, out of the 15 states, and destroyed it.” Caplanis says the final price tag of the recall came out to about $1.5 million dollars. One of her insurance policies paid out in full, but that only accounted for $500,000 of the losses, she says. Social had a second, larger $1 million policy that specifically included a product recall addendum, she adds—but the agency responsible for it seemed intent on making her payout as small as possible, at one point saying she’d probably only get $50,000 and at another time trying to get her to settle for $10,000. They never sent Social a rejection letter, she says, and have not yet paid her.

“It basically destroyed the company, in that we were so in debt,” Caplanis says. She eventually bought out the intellectual property rights and assets herself and is now working to re-launch the brand, while also gearing up to sue the insurer. Insurance horror stories like Caplanis’s are far too common, with founders who thought they were secure left reeling when disaster actually strikes. Here’s the advice that she and two other entrepreneurs have for dealing with the industry. 1. Do your due diligence before signing. Caplanis is still pro-insurance. In fact, she thinks it’s “hugely underutilized” by entrepreneurs.

Still, she adds, not all insurers are made equal. “Researching the reputations of the insurance providers is crucial,” she says. She recommends “getting first-hand knowledge, or just as many reviews [as you can], because there are absolutely horrible insurance agencies out there.” 2. Know what’s covered before you need it covered. Even if you don’t want to think about your insurance except in the case of an emergency, Caplanis recommends getting ready to use it from day one. Read through your policy thoroughly, she says, and create a process for what you’re going to do when things go sideways.

“There are several steps that you have to take in the moment—sometimes within 30 days of an incident—and if you don’t do those because you don’t know, then you can completely lose your policy, or it can be negligible,” she says. If you stay in business long enough, she adds, disaster isn’t an if but a when. She also suggests having your legal counsel review your policy. 3. Act like you’re uninsured, even though you aren’t. Before he sold it to a private equity firm in 2013, Ryan Negri’s company, Negri Electronics—a third-party seller of unlocked wireless devices, including name-brand smartphones and tablets—experienced a string of thefts at their Las Vegas warehouse.

“They took… over $700,000 worth of merchandise,” the Orange County, California-based founder, who now focuses on entrepreneurial growth coaching, says of the third and final break-in. “We were left with maybe only $100,000 worth of stuff to sell.” The company had comprehensive business insurance, Negri says, but after three burglaries, the insurer seemed to suspect insurance fraud and was dragging its feet on the pay-out. He estimates that on top of the lost inventory, the electronics firm lost more than a million dollars in revenue thanks to the delays; it nearly bankrupted them. A lawsuit, he says, eventually ended in mediation. Despite the frustrating experience, Negri still recommends that entrepreneurs get insurance—but then act as if they don’t have it.

“It definitely is worth getting insurance just in case something like this happens, but I think it’s more on the business owner to make sure that it doesn’t happen,” he tells Inc. “Having business insurance, yes, it protected us in the end—but it almost also cost us the business.” 4. Have more than one layer of protection. Another takeaway from Negri’s miserable experience filing a claim, he says, is that entrepreneurs should think about getting supplemental coverage from a smaller agency. “These big firms feel like they can push you around,” he says. “If you’ve got a little firm, you’ve got a better relationship with them; you’ve probably got one person you talk to. They’ll fight for you.”

5. Be wary of contractors. As president and CEO of the company Electrostar, which restores electronic equipment in the wake of disasters, Ron Shimkus has helped many businesses respond to a crisis—from a company located near the chemical plant that caught on fire outside Atlanta last fall to one lost to a wildfire in Santa Rosa, California. “I’m looking at a subdivision where there is nothing left except foundations, some burned out husks of automobiles, an occasional chimney, and maybe a wind chime,” he says of the latter. In the course of that work, Shimkus has noticed that insurers often don’t have enough adjusters to cover the entirety of a territory that’s been ravaged by a major natural disaster—so they farm it out to third parties. The resulting incentive system, he says, can be perverse.

“They want to try to get out there and see you and settle this claim as quickly as possible, because then they get paid and they get to move on,” Shimkus says, speculating that the contractors also want to secure future contracts with the insurer by keeping expenses low. 6. Get flood-ready. Many businesses, Shimkus says, are ill-prepared for flooding—especially mom-and-pop shops and mid-sized businesses. That can be a big mistake. “You lose everything in a flood, and you don’t have enough flood insurance to do anything,” he explains. “Flood insurance isn’t going to rebuild your house. It’s not going to replace all your possessions. Unless you have really good flood insurance, you’re not going to be made whole.”

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, for instance, Shimkus saw a lot of restaurants go under because they didn’t have the resources to rebuild after a flood. “If the water is about to come in from below, you should probably go chop a hole in your roof and let the water come in from up top, because you’re covered for that but you’re not covered for the rising water,” he says jokingly. “People tend to not know their policy. They think that they have insurance to cover their loss, and then they come to find out that they’re really not covered at all.” 7. You paid for your insurance—so use it. Even people as frustrated with their insurance as Caplanis and Negri still ultimately see it as a necessary business expense. And if you’re going to pay for it, Shimkus says, you should use it.

“A lot of small-business owners think that if [they] make a claim, they’re going to get dropped or their rates are going to go way too high, so they don’t really push too hard,” he says. “But that’s what you have insurance for—and the insurance carrier knows it.” “So file the claim,” he adds. “Get your money.”