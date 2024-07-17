Google Is Chasing Its Largest-Ever Acquisition. Here’s How It Compares to the Search Giant’s Other Multibillion-Dollar Deals

Alphabet’s planned purchase of Wiz follows in the footsteps of Motorola, Fitbit and more.

Alphabet–the sprawling umbrella company behind Google and other tech ventures–is reportedly looking to acquire Wiz, a cybersecurity firm, for around $23 billion. Part of the logic behind the Wiz acquisition (don’t confuse it with the Waze aquisition, which happened in 2013) and others like it is that Google is fighting to differentiate itself in the uber-competitive cloud computing market by adding on new features and perks, according to Shuman Ghosemajumder, the former global head of product for trust and safety at Google who now runs the AI startup Reken.

“Security is one of those key differentiators; everyone understands how big a deal cloud security is,” he says.

If the deal comes together and survives regulatory scrutiny, analysts say it would be Alphabet’s largest ever. But it’s certainly not the first time the Google empire has hoovered up a smaller company in a bid to expand its reach. Here are some of Google’s biggest deals up to this point, in order from most expensive to least. Motorola

In 2011, Google bought Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion as it sought to expand its consumer product lineup, especially around Android products, and secure the phone and hardware company’s library of patents. It was, at the time, the search giant’s largest-ever acquisition–although the Wiz deal now threatens to nearly double its price tag. But despite the hype around the high-dollar deal, things ended on a decidedly mixed note. Within a few years, Google had sold Motorola back off, this time to Lenovo, at an estimated $10 billion or so loss. Google argued that the patents it secured were still worth the expense.

Mandiant In a purchase that has echoes of the Wiz deal, Google bought another cybersecurity firm, Mandiant, for $5.4 billion just under two years ago. At the time, Mandiant was well-regarded for having uncovered the massive SolarWinds hack that compromised several major federal agencies. Google said the company would be integrated into Google Cloud.

Bringing Mandiant into the fold gave Google access to “hundreds more expert threat analysts,” the Verge reported, suggesting that the deal served in part as an acquihire. Nest Labs

When Google announced its plans to acquire the “smart” home device company Nest Labs for $3.2 billion in 2014, it was yet another indication that the firm was looking to beef up its hardware offerings. The firm offered smart thermostats, smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors at the time, but then-Google chief executive Larry Page promised that under his company, the brand would “bring great experiences to more homes in more countries.” Google now offers Nest-branded doorbells, locks, speakers, WiFi routers and more. (Though their Nest Protect smoke and CO alarm still can’t be added to the Google Home app, a lingering pain point for users.) DoubleClick

Ad revenue is central to Google’s business model, and the firm got a big leg up in that game following a $3.1 billion deal it completed in 2008 to buy the ad marketplace DoubleClick. As one former Google executive told The New York Times in a retrospective on the pivotal purchase, absorbing DoubleClick was “a total game changer.” Looker

In early 2020, Google completed its $2.6 billion purchase of data analytics company Looker, which it aimed to incorporate into its cloud computing efforts in an effort to compete with the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

“By joining together, we believe we will be uniquely positioned to address the data analytics and business intelligence demands of even more enterprises globally, across all industries,” the chief executive of Google Cloud wrote in a blog post commemorating the acquisition. Fitbit