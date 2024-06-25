Google Just Added a Bunch of AI Tools to Gmail, Google Docs, and Other Enterprise Apps

The new artificial intelligence features will be available for select users of the tech giant’s Workspace suite.

Looks like it might be time to level up your email game: Google power users are getting access to a host of new artificially intelligent productivity tools, the tech giant announced Monday.

Google’s in-house AI system Gemini will be integrated into multiple apps across the company’s Workspace enterprise platform, including Gmail as well as Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drive, the Workspace division said in a pair of statements.

In Gmail, the Gemini tool–essentially a chatbot that offers access to a type of conversational AI called a large language model–will be able to summarize and suggest responses to email threads as well as help draft emails. Google says users will also be able to have Gemini search their inbox for specific information. Meanwhile, other Workspace apps will leverage Gemini to help users with “summarizing, analyzing and generating content,” the company said. Some example use-cases that Google suggested include brainstorming ideas in Google Docs, summarizing a Google Slides presentation and creating tables or formulas in Google Sheets.

“Let’s say you’re planning a company offsite and get an email from a team member asking for the hotel information,” the company added, describing another use-case. “Now you can ask Gemini to look it up from a Google Doc that contains all the offsite details, using a simple ‘what is the hotel name and sales manager email listed in @Company Offsite 2024.'”

Per early images of the new app features, the Gemini chatbot will appear in a sidebar-like panel that floats next to or underneath each app’s main display screen. For now, these tools are only being rolled out to select Google Workspace customers, including those with the Gemini Business and Enterprise add-on, the Gemini Education and Education Premium add-on, or Google One AI Premium.

It’s not the first time Google has incorporated AI into its popular suite of productivity apps. The company launched Gmail “Smart Reply” suggestions in 2017, and added AI email drafts to its Workspace Labs program over a year ago. Those tabs along the top of your Gmail inbox–dividing incoming messages into categories such as promotions, social media and updates–are also rooted in AI technology, sometimes to users’ chagrin.