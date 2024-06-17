Google Just Launched AI-Assisted Search. Will Finding Businesses Online Ever Be the Same?

Artificial intelligence could uproot a lot of what makes the modern web tick, from SEO to ad revenue. This has some digital brands anxious for the future.

When Tris Revill first noticed his website showing up in fewer search results, he didn’t know what to make of it.

Revill runs a charming little blog called “Eat Like the French,” where, under the pen name Chef Tris, he posts reviews of Parisian cuisine and sells tours of the city’s food scene. But in the back half of last month, following several weeks of rising engagement, his website’s

impressions metric–a measure, in essence, of its visibility online–started to tank.

Flummoxed, he sought advice from a Reddit forum focused on SEO–that is, search engine optimization, or the art-slash-science of getting websites to rank among the coveted top results from Google and other search engines. “My click-through rates seem ok considering it’s a pretty new site,” Revill wrote. “Should I be worried or [is] this just part of the process?” Web traffic is a moving target–one that industries from mass media to e-commerce spend a lot of time trying to hit–and it can be hard to nail down why, exactly, a given website’s viewership rises or falls. But it’s vital nevertheless. From ad-supported blogs to sales-driven web stores to subscriber-funded forums, search traffic helps digital brands find customers and convert their engagement into profit. That’s why SEO is such a big deal for many companies, leading to such oddities as a Thai restaurant named, in a bid for web traffic, Thai Food Near Me.

Now, AI-assisted search threatens to upend that paradigm. In mid-May, Google rolled out a new feature nationwide: AI Overviews, which uses artificial intelligence to summarize content from across the internet and respond to certain user searches with synthesized answers rather than just hyperlinks. (If you’ve already heard about AI Overviews, it’s probably because the launch was fairly buggy, with Google’s AI advising users to eat rocks and put glue in pizzas. Google seems to have scaled the product back since, but says it won’t be shutting it down or pausing it.)