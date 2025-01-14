How AI Triggered a Venture Capital Uptick in 2024

VC dealmaking is on the rise, but still well below peak levels in 2021.

Venture capital had a growth year in 2024, but deal activity still remains well below its 2021 peak. U.S. VC firms invested a combined $209 billion across an estimated 15,260 deals last year, up from $162.2 billion in 14,712 deals, respectively, in 2023, according to research firm PitchBook’s latest Venture Monitor report. Dealmaking has yet to return to its 2021 highs, which saw 19,373 deals valued at a cumulative $354.6 billion.

“Venture activity is showing promising signs of recovery, fostering renewed optimism for 2025,” the report said. “Deal activity increased at nearly all stages, with pre-seed/seed and early-stage deals notching 2024 highs and late-stage deals seeing a slight bounce back after two consecutive quarters of declines. The increases continue to be driven by companies finally coming back to market to raise new financings.” There is reason to be cautious, however, with the report noting that a flurry of investment into artificial intelligence “provides a false sense of growth in the market.” Deals involving a handful of big-name AI firms including Databricks, OpenAI, xAI, Anthropic, and Waymo account for more than $42 billion of total investment. “The increase in outsize deals was the primary driver of 2024’s deal value, so venture’s recovery was heavily skewed toward the top performers and AI companies,” the report explains. “AI dominated the narrative in 2024 and likely will continue doing so in 2025.”

Also giving analysts pause is a slow exit environment. PitchBook’s data indicates that 2024 saw an estimated 1,259 exits worth $149.2 billion, only slightly up from 2023’s 1,143 exits worth $120 billion. Both metrics are well below 2021’s high of 2,040 exits worth $841.5 billion. Diminished exit activity, driven by factors such as a “prolonged IPO drought” and small-time M&A deals, has left investors with a lack of liquidity, the report adds. Exits above $500 million are in a slump of their own, even as the number of active companies valued that high continues to rise—which means that much of the activity in the space has been coming from small deals that lack sizable returns for investors. Fundraising is also losing momentum, as 2024 saw 508 VC funds raise $76.1 billion, down not just from the highs of 2021 and 2022 but even from 2023, when 937 funds raised $97.5 billion. Still, the amount of VC dry powder is rising.