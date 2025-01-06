How Congestion Pricing Will Affect Small Businesses

New York City’s controversial new toll could hurt small businesses by making deliveries more expensive—or help them by reducing traffic jams.

Are you planning to visit New York City for work in the new year? Does your company rely on deliveries to lower Manhattan? Heads up: Many drivers will now have to pay to enter Manhattan south of 60th street.

Over the weekend, the largest city in the U.S. launched a new program requiring drivers to pay $9 each time they enter the lower portion of Manhattan between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the toll “will increase to $12 in 2028 and then $15 in 2031.” Trucks face even higher tolls when entering the congestion zone: $14.40 at peak times for single-unit trucks ($3.60 otherwise) and $21.60 at peak times for multi-unit ones ($5.40 off-peak). The new policy, known as congestion pricing and meant to ease the island’s infamous traffic problems, faced a circuitous path to implementation. After years of discussion, it was finally supposed to go into effect last summer, only for Governor Kathy Hochul to hold it up at the last minute. Now, however, it’s in place for good—albeit with the toll cut down from an initial $15.

Small businesses have been at the center of the ongoing backlash to congestion pricing. Hochul’s June delay, she said, was a bid to protect Manhattan’s small businesses, the owners of some of which have argued that the policy will make deliveries more expensive and reduce their flow of customers. (Hochul’s true motivation may have had more to do with electoral concerns.) But now that the policy is happening, should entrepreneurs be concerned? Gernot Wagner, a climate economist at Columbia University Business School, told Inc. last year that similar tolls in other major cities have not harmed local entrepreneurs and, in fact, have sometimes helped them. “Pedestrians, cyclists, basically people who spend more time in the city, closer to business … tend to spend more money,” Wagner said.