How Jensen Huang and 3 Nvidia Board Members Became Billionaires

Tench Coxe, a long-standing member of Nvidia’s board of directors, is starting off 2025 with an enviable new feather in his cap: a spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The Index has been updated to include Coxe, the news outlet reported Thursday. Coxe, a former VC firm managing director who now sits on Nvidia’s compensation committee, is worth an estimated $5.4 billion after a blockbuster year for the chip-making giant that also saw chief executive Jensen Huang’s net worth pass $100 billion for the first time. Two other Nvidia board members have also became billionaires thanks to the company’s soaring stock price, according to Bloomberg. Former board director Mark Stevens is worth an estimated $9.3 billion while Harvey Jones—a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee as well as the compensation committee—has a $1 billion stake in the firm. All are long-standing board fixtures, with Coxe and Jones joining in 1993 while Stevens took a seat in 2008.

“It’s a happy ending” for the board members, who are incentivized with equity to ensure that the company keeps growing, Virginia Tech finance professor Felipe Cabezon told Bloomberg. “What we observe here is exactly that story.” Coxe, Nvidia’s third-largest individual shareholder at age 66, declined to discuss his net worth with Bloomberg. Nvidia did not respond to a request for comment from Inc. Forbes already cited Coxe as a billionaire last fall amid a Nvidia stock surge.

As the artificial intelligence sector continues to boom, Nvidia—which develops the computer chips that a lot of AI software runs on—has enjoyed historic highs. Reuters reported today that the firm enjoyed the single largest jump in market cap of any company on earth last year, with its value increasing by over $2 trillion. It is now the planet’s second-most-valuable listed company. Huang is also enjoying the fruits of his labor. In October, the founder and CEO entered Forbes’s top ten billionaires ranking for the first time, his net worth hitting $124.1 billion thanks to a stake in the skyrocketing tech interest of about 3.5 percent. Between Huang, Coxe, Stevens and Jones, the hardware behemoth’s board is among the 10 wealthiest worldwide, Bloomberg’s data indicates.