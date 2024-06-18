How the Startup Prenuvo and John Hancock Are Teaming Up to Fight Cancer Preemptively

A new collaboration between life insurance company John Hancock and MRI startup Prenuvo aims to make it easier for customers to identify tumors and other medical issues early on.

They’re a bit of an odd couple: one is a company that’s more than 160 years old and the other is a 2018 medical technology startup that raised a Series A funding round with help from Cindy Crawford and the CEO of 23andMe. You might call it the corporate equivalent of an intergenerational friendship.

Nevertheless, John Hancock and the medtech company Prenuvo are united in their goal of increasing access to preventative medicine. Customers of the life insurance agency are becoming eligible for discounted MRI scans from Prenuvo, both companies announced Tuesday.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“Our DNA definitely gets modified by these companies we work with,” said Brooks Tingle, president and chief executive of John Hancock, of the new deal. “It’s really been a wonderful thing for our company to work with people at these other companies and ingest some of that mindset.” Despite the differences in age and size, the two firms share the goal of helping customers stave off illness before things get too serious. Under the newly-announced program, participants in John Hancock’s Vitality program–which incentivizes members to live healthier lives–will be eligible for a $500 discount on Prenuvo’s whole-body MRI scans. Prenuvo says its scans check for “hundreds of conditions, including most solid tumors at Stage 1” as well as aneurysms, gallstones, endometriosis and spine degeneration.

Those who get scanned will be able to review their results with a nurse practitioner, John Hancock said in a statement, and the contents of their report won’t be shared with the life insurance agency or impact their rates.

It’s a business model that makes a lot of sense for life insurers, who can collect more premiums from their customers if those customers live longer, Tingle said. He continued: “Close to ten years ago, it occurred to us that it was profoundly odd that our industry wouldn’t try to help people live longer, healthier, better lives, given how much of an interest we have in that.” It makes sense for customers, too, Prenuvo chief executive Andrew Lacy said in an email: “The average person has very limited information about their health and is told they’re normal until they’re diagnosed with a serious condition or cancer.”

It’s not the first time either company has explored this kind of partnership. John Hancock previously partnered with the biotech company Grail to offer its customers cancer screenings, while Prenuvo recently made its scans available for members of the concierge healthcare service Sollis Health.