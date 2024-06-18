IMF Report on AI Raises ‘Profound Concerns About Massive Labor Disruption’

Researchers at the International Monetary Fund recommended that countries use taxes to account for some of the downsides of AI.

A report published this week by the International Monetary Fund warning that generative AI “raises profound concerns about massive labor disruptions and rising inequality” is the latest instance of a world power turning a critical eye toward the increasingly-prevalent automation technology.

“Rapid advances in generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) hold immense potential to transform production processes and significantly accelerate productivity growth,” begins the new report, which is titled “Broadening the Gains from Generative AI: The Role of Fiscal Policies.”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

But, it continues, “alongside its promise, gen AI also presents challenges”–especially given the speed at which the technology is advancing. Unlike prior technological innovations that automated rote or manual labor, gen AI now threatens to displace knowledge economy jobs, the report warns. In response, the IMF authors recommend that countries reconsider tax incentives that encourage companies to displace human labor and–rather than implementing specialized taxes that target AI specifically–strengthen more generalized capital income taxes “to protect the tax base against a further decline in the labor-income share and to offset rising wealth inequality.”

Recommending against an AI-specific tax makes sense, Kevin Klowden, executive director of MI Finance at the California-based Milken Institute, told Inc.

“It’s very, very hard to tax AI directly because of the fact that what qualifies as AI can become somewhat broad,” Klowden says. “AI has been integrated into numerous different operations in business everywhere for years; we just don’t think about it.” The IMF researchers also nod to the climate impact of AI servers, which can be substantial; the MIT Technology Review reports that generating a single AI image can be as energy-intensive as charging a smartphone, and training an AI model also generates a ton of emissions. A carbon tax, the IMF researchers argue, “would be the most efficient way to internalize these external costs into the price of the technology.”

“Fiscal policies can also cushion the negative labor market and distributional effects of gen AI and help distribute the gains more evenly,” the report reads. “This calls for adequate social protection systems. … Most countries have scope to broaden the coverage and generosity of unemployment insurance, improve portability of entitlements, and consider forms of wage insurance.”

(It’s worth noting: the report is meant to showcase the work of IMF staffers but doesn’t necessarily represent the views of the IMF as a whole.) Automation is particularly brutal when it comes to “the tech and finance waves that have particularly been dominant over the last twenty, thirty years,” says Klowden, the think tank executive director. “These have been viewed as the great pathway to the middle class, especially as manufacturing has gone into decline as an employment source in most of the developed world. So the real concern here is: will this impact, will this affect, the middle class disproportionately?”