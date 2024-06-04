Intel’s CEO Just Called Out Nvidia’s Jensen Huang While Unveiling New Product Features

In a keynote address that was otherwise full of technical jargon and corporate product demos, Intel chief executive Pat Gelsinger just took a moment to revel in some C-suite pettiness: throwing shade at one of his biggest rivals, Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

Speaking earlier this week in Taiwan at the 2024 Computex conference, Gelsinger called out Huang by name in a dig at his competitor’s assertions that the rate at which computer chips improve has been slowing down. Both Intel and Nvidia are computer chip firms, but the latter’s market cap is more than 20 times larger.

“We look now to have a billion transistors on a single chip, and even looking to a trillion transistors in a single package by the end of the decade,” Gelsinger said. “Unlike what Jensen might have you believe, Moore’s Law is alive and well.” Moore’s Law was a theory put forth by Intel co-founder Gordon Moore arguing that the number of transistors on a computer chip would double every two years. Huang has made headlines in the past for labeling Moore’s prediction “dead.” Moore himself also appeared during the Intel keynote, briefly brought back to life by an AI deepfake.

Gelsinger’s dig at Huang was only one way in which the specter of Nvidia loomed large at the event –even during dryer moments in which the underdog CEO disclosed new details about Intel’s suite of hardware products.

For instance, when Gelsinger publicly revealed for the first time how much Intel’s Gaudi 2 and 3 AI accelerator kits cost, he emphasized that the prices are one-third and two-thirds lower, respectively, than those of competing platforms. The implied competitor, of course, was Nvidia: currently the king of the computer chip ecosystem, not to mention the third-most valuable company in America. “Customers are looking for high-performance, cost-effective gen AI training and inferencing solutions, and they’ve started to turn to alternatives like Gaudi,” Gelsinger said. “They want choice.”

Gelsinger also launched Intel’s new Xeon 6 processors, aimed at making data centers more efficient, and revealed technical details about Intel’s Lunar Lake processors, with which it hopes to get a foothold in the much-hyped market for artificially-intelligent personal computers (AI PCs). Nvidia recently launched new chips of its own.