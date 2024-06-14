Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO, Just Gave Caltech Grads Great Advice–and a Good Taylor Swift Pun

Speaking at the Pasadena commencement ceremony, the founder of the world’s hottest chip company urged new graduates to see failure and setbacks as opportunities.

Nvidia‘s Jensen Huang says he doesn’t love giving advice, especially to other people’s children.

Nevertheless, he rose to the occassion Friday morning at Caltech’s 130th commencement ceremony in Pasadena, California, topping hard-won wisdom with a cheeky reference to Taylor Swift.

From behind a white and orange podium emblazoned with the California Institute of Technology’s seal, the founder and CEO of the computer chip giant — which recently surpassed Apple as America’s second most valuable public company — gave a keynote that touched on his long journey to success, the importance of patience, and the lessons that can be learned from failure. “The world is uncertain … and the world can be unfair and deal you with tough cards,” Huang said at one point, wearing a black and yellow robe as he addressed Caltech’s 2024 graduating class. But, he added: “Swiftly, shake it off.”

It wasn’t just a nod to the multi-hyphenate pop star; it was also a piece of advice rooted in Huang’s lengthy tenure as an entrepreneur.

Over the years, Nvidia has found itself pushed out of markets or boxed out of projects by rivals, as Huang recalled during the address. “This happened practically on a year rhythm,” he explained. “We would build something, it would be incredibly successful, generate enormous amounts of excitement, and then one year later we were kicked out.”

The company’s success was based on its ability to shake things off and pivot, Huang said. Nvidia wound up prioritizing a market that had, at the time, no real customers — and thus, Huang reasoned, no competitors. That market was robotics, leading Nvidia to build “the world’s first robotics computer, processing an algorithm nobody understood at the time called deep learning.”

Huand said that move set up his team to dominate the AI industry when it finally blew up a decade later. And more importantly, the CEO added, Nvidia’s repeated failures led the firm to develop “agility and a culture of resilience. … We strengthened our corporate character.” “No setback that comes our way doesn’t look like an opportunity these days,” Huang said.