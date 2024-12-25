Looking for Private Equity (or a Merger) in 2025? Here’s What You Should Know

U.S. private equity is on the come-up, and 2025 could be a great time to grab hold. While Trump’s deregulatory regime is expected to help mergers and acquisitions activity—which analysts say could be on the verge of a new “golden age”—broader economic trends even before the election were indicating that PE was starting to pick up after a protracted slowdown.

Data from research firm PitchBook shows that the first three quarters of 2024 saw an uptick in both the value and volume of U.S. PE deals. Tim Clarke, lead PE analyst at PitchBook, tells Inc. that this was a “half-strength recovery year” for the sector, which he attributes in large part to the Fed’s recent interest rate cuts. “There’s going to be what I call a bullwhip effect—it’s going to play catch up,” Clarke says. “They have to start unloading their holdings [and] returning capital to investors.” A full rebound is still a ways off; Clarke estimates it’ll be at least one more quarter before private equity deals are once again yielding the greater-than-10-percent returns they’ll need to lure investors away from the S&P 500. But it’s a good time to start thinking about whether your company is ripe for attracting a PE investment or merging with a competitor. Inc. spoke with Sunaina Sinha Haldea, the global head of private capital advisory at Raymond James, to learn more.

The Trump bump The Biden administration, especially its Lina Khan-run Federal Trade Commission, cast a skeptical eye on mergers and acquisitions, seeking to block many major deals from closing. The general sense among investors is that Trump’s administration will dial back Biden’s antitrust vigor. “Private equity generally regards Trump and Trump administration policies—at least the ones they’ve signaled so far—as very good for deal making,” says Haldea. “Because of the rollback of regulation, it’ll make getting deals through competition checks much easier, but also … if the Trump administration does follow through with deregulating the banking sector, that will continue to have banks participate—both on the principal basis as well as on the advisory board basis—in private market deals.” An IPO bounce-back? Eventually, private equity firms need to sell their portfolio companies so that their limited partners can get a return on their investment and reinvest some of that liquidity back into new ventures. Initial public offerings are one such way to exit—but for the past few years, IPO activity has ground to a halt. An IPO resurgence could inject it with some much-needed momentum, and analysts now say they see one on the horizon.

“We’re just waiting for a confluence of factors to come together, including continuing to see the Fed cut rates, knowing that the inflation genie is back in the bottle, [and] making sure that you have enough market participants now willing to put money to work,” Haldea says. Private companies, meet private equity As PE activity picks back up, companies looking to strike a deal—in hopes of getting a much-needed capital injection, access to a wider network of potential partners, or advice and mentorship—will start taking steps to look more appealing to potential partners. What can firms do to make themselves attractive to private equity? Haldea offers five steps: