Meet the Founder Behind 26 of Last Year’s Inc. 5000 Companies

Greg Muzzillo founded franchising powerhouse Proforma nearly half a century ago. Here are four of his best growth tips.

Fresh out of college in the late ‘70s, Greg Muzzillo was working an accounting gig at the company now known as Deloitte. But he was unsatisfied with his work, and so was his roommate, a frat brother he’d met in school who was working in sales.

“We would hang out, and our conversations would typically go to how he hated his boss and I hated accounting,” Muzzillo says. So, only a few months after graduation, they decided to set out on their own. “We each put in 100 bucks, bought a phone answering machine and some letterhead, got some lines of credit from our suppliers, and started knocking on doors.” Thus was born Proforma, a printing and merchandising venture that now says it’s worth $700 million. Yet perhaps more impressive than that number is this one: Proforma is behind 26 of the companies on the most recent Inc. 5000 list, which tracks the fastest-growing small businesses in America. The company adopted a franchise model in 1986, and more than two dozen of those franchises—each of which offers commercial printing, promotional products, or other marketing services—appeared on Inc.’s 2024 list, ranking anywhere from Nos. 1,397 to 4,993. What more, more than two-thirds of those were on the Inc. 5000 list at least one time previously.

But how did a B2B company that sells brochures and branded merchandise manage to replicate success over and over again, across the years and around the country? The company recruits businesses already working in its sector to join the brand or, through a training program, preps interested entrepreneurs to run their own franchise. Muzzillo offers Inc. readers a few tips on how he’s been able to make it all work. Find and nurture new talent When Proforma was first rolling out its franchise model, Muzzillo says the company would target franchisees who didn’t already have a foothold in the printing and merchandising industry but were simply interested in owning a business. Yet by the mid-’90s, Proforma had more traction, and the company pivoted toward conversion franchising—that is, finding pre-existing businesses in the sector and bringing them under its wing.

Nevertheless, Proforma still offers an affiliate program in which industry outsiders can learn from established franchise owners in anticipation of eventually becoming one themself. “I started this business with no experience, and many of our great, multimillion-dollar owners started it the same way,” Muzzillo says. “We came up with this affiliate program so that people who don’t know the industry could have an opportunity to get in.” Give your partners the resources they need to succeed Being a Proforma franchisee comes with a lot of benefits, such as a centralized recruiting department, a collective sales and marketing fund, and access to a business strategy coach. Franchisees also share a tech suite that includes a business management operating system and an integrated e-commerce platform.

“We’re their back office,” the founder says. “In our business. there are a lot of details in the back office: getting the billing to the customer, collecting the money, paying the suppliers.” Still, it all eventually comes down to the people on your team. “You could give somebody all of the resources in the world,” Muzzillo says, “but if they don’t have the ability and acuity to use those tools and resources and benefit from them, then all is for naught.”

Empower others with autonomy Part of Proforma’s “secret sauce,” says Muzzillo, is that “we have no rules.” “No two of our franchise owners are exactly the same,” he explains, contrasting his approach to that of fast-food franchises for which there’s an expectation of sameness across the chain. “They’re all free to go to the market the way they want, that fits their personality, that fits their dreams—but they have access to all these tools and resources and programs to use their way.” The company doesn’t even enforce territories between its different franchises; if a customer moves across the country, they can still buy from their original franchise partner. (Proforma does maintain a list of customers so that franchisees can ensure they’re not overlapping.)

This lack of rules, Muzzillo says, is an important part of Proforma’s success; it lets its leaders actually lead. Listen, listen, listen You could imagine the top-down nature of franchising being a disincentive for bottom-up communication. But perhaps because Muzzillo became a business leader so young, when many of his franchisees were older than he was, he’s made a point of listening to and learning from his business partners. “As a franchisor, probably a lot of people think, ‘I need to have all the answers,’” he says. But “a lot of what we learned from our franchise owners, and continue to learn from our franchise owners, helps us be successful.”