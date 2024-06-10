Ouch! Adobe Just Got Dragged on Social Media Over a Boring Terms of Service Update
In a sign of the times, concerns about generative AI and Adobe customers’ data privacy were at the heart of the backlash.
BY BRIAN CONTRERAS, STAFF REPORTER @_B_CONTRERAS_
Adobe headquarters in San Jose, California.. Photo: Getty Images
Adobe has been scrambling to put out an online firestorm after a terms of service update left many of the software giant’s customers panicking about AI overreach last week.
In an era when rapidly-advancing artificial intelligence has made many consumers skeptical of tech companies’ intentions, it was a case study in how trust can break down when confusion reigns, even from something as dry as a TOS notification.
Screenshots of Adobe’s legal update that circulated on social media last week–as well as a blog post that Adobe subsequently released June 6 to address the controversy–indicate that the terms of service were tweaked to say the company could access users’ content “through both automated and manual methods.” The terms also say machine learning can be used to analyze user content, although that line predates the update.
To some users, the vague wording seemed to be saying that Adobe would now have unfettered access to their projects, including ones subject to non-disclosure agreements, and could use them to train artificial intelligence models. (The company already has a generative model called Firefly which incorporates AI into apps such as Photoshop and Illustrator.)
The backlash was swift and fierce. One June 8 tweet, seen 2.4 million times and liked over 90,000 times, simply read: “Kill yourself Adobe.”
Adobe did not respond to a request for comment from Inc. on Monday. However, in press statements following the brouhaha, the company said its access to user content was for the sake of “operating or improving the services” as well as to enforce its terms and comply with laws around, for instance, sexual abuse material.
“The focus of this update was to be clearer about the improvements to our moderation processes,” the company wrote in the June 6 blog post. “Given the explosion of Generative AI and our commitment to responsible innovation, we have added more human moderation to our content submissions review processes.”
In a repudiation of users’ main concerns, the company maintained that it was not using customer projects to train Firefly and would “never assume ownership of a customer’s work.”
Although the social media criticism seems to have been largely rooted in a misunderstanding over vague legalese, it speaks to a growing issue companies are facing in the age of AI: as eager as they may be to launch and monetize machine learning tools, many users are still skeptical about the data and privacy practices undergirding that technology. As Scott Nover at Slate noted, this goes doubly so for creative professionals–some of Adobe’s core users–who are already anxious about whether generative AI will one day automate them out of a job.
Or, as Adobe’s own chief strategy officer Scott Belsky tweeted in the wake of the company’s mini-scandal: “Unfortunate state of the world (with many [companies] scraping IP content without any permission or compensation) that Adobe needed to clarify this. But glad we did.”
