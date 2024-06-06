The Wing’s Audrey Gelman Is Back, This Time With a Hotel

The upstate New York-based Six Bells will be the founder’s latest venture.

Four years after she resigned as CEO of the Wing–the once-chic, then controversial feminist coworking company–Audrey Gelman is back with another venture.

This time, the entrepreneur is offering something narrower. Whereas the Wing was a multi-city, celebrity-laden enterprise that had raised almost $118 million at its 2019 peak, Gelman’s new project is a hotel in Rosendale, New York with 11 guest rooms and a decidedly cottagecore aesthetic.

“I seek out hospitality experiences that are like this,” Gelman told the Wall Street Journal, which broke the news of her new venture Thursday morning. “I would prefer to stay in an Airbnb that’s shaped like a giant potato than I would at a Ritz-Carlton.” The Hudson Valley hotel, which will be called the Six Bells, shares its name with a small home-goods store Gelman previously opened in Brooklyn, where she honed the country-cozy branding that’s now getting expanded into the hospitality sector.

Gelman was once one of the most famous female founders in America, gracing the October 2019 cover of Inc. as the Wing shot skywards. (It marked the first time a visibly pregnant chief executive appeared atop a business magazine.)

But she stepped down in mid-2020 amid accusations of staff mistreatment and, struggling financially and strategically, the Wing itself closed in summer 2022. Its assets, including an extensive feminist book collection, would later be sold off. With her Six Bells hotel venture, Gelman is now revisiting many of the things that at one point made the Wing so trendy: distinctive and detail-oriented interior design, for instance, as well as an emphasis on embracing parents.