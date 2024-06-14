This First-Time Founder’s Small Business Runs on Standup Comedy and … Seltzer

In the summer of 2021, as newly vaccinated Americans began to creep hesitantly out of quarantine, Lucas Zelnick was trying to make it as a professional comedian.

Zelnick had started doing stand-up on the side years earlier while working in corporate strategy at Viacom, but he enrolled in a Stanford MBA program when the pandemic shut down live entertainment. Now, in the break between his first and second years of business school, he wanted to dive back in.

He and a friend thought producing stand-up shows would be the best way to do comedy while remaining solvent. But their first effort, hosted in a barber shop, left them paying the property owner half the revenue. So over the summer they leased a space on Manhattan’s Lower East Side and named their new club after a hard seltzer brand Zelnick’s cousin had started–in exchange for the beverage startup covering most of the rent. Thus was born Sesh Comedy. Now 29 and a touring comic, Zelnick has seen Sesh Comedy grow alongside his career. In fall 2021, the co-founders entered an earnout agreement with a new operator and began slowly unwinding their stake in Sesh Comedy; the brand has since expanded to a second location. (Zelnick’s father is the founder of private equity firm ZMC, which bought comedy mainstay The Second City in 2021.)

Zelnick–who still performs at Sesh weekly and advises on business decisions–sat down with Inc. to discuss his journey.

You previously worked in corporate strategy at Viacom. I’m curious: When did you realize you wanted to break away from that corporate America mold and go off and start your own thing? It really had to do with wanting to become a comedian. I mean, interestingly, we did not set out to think of what would be a good business–and if we had, I think I would have probably just ruled out starting a comedy club, because it’s sort of notoriously not a good business, as far as I understand. When I had thought of comedy clubs, I had thought of price gouging and bad comedy and all these things. I think the realization we had as comedians was that we could give people an experience that would feel unique when they were at a comedy show. Just producing a comedy show, we were like, “The product that people get at comedy clubs we could reimagine to be better.” So, for example, comedy clubs have to pay rent in New York City, and they then pass on that price to the consumer in the form of an expensive ticket or a drink minimum. We thought if we had done a corporate sponsorship we’d be able to effectively pass on that price to a partner, rather than to the consumer.

Has it been satisfying to build a new brand from the ground up and see it take off?

Really, the brand was someone else’s at first: Sesh. It was a drink. And Sesh just sounded like it meant nothing to us, so we were like, “Fine.” I mean, I hate to sound so unstrategic about it, but frankly it was a little bit jaw-dropping when everything started happening with it. It’s been more intentional since, but at first it was like, the main thing we wanted to do was just have a good show to perform at as comedians. So Sesh didn’t mean anything at first. And since then, the drink no longer exists and the company got more brand notoriety than the drink–by a lot. What do you think the biggest challenge you had to overcome was in getting Sesh off the ground? And how did you tackle that?

I mean, a lot of them were practical challenges. One of them was the air conditioning: The room was just so hot in the summer and we didn’t have the money to install a professional HVAC system. So at one point, we had like 30 fans in the room, and it short-circuited the power. There was just some issue every week, born out of general incompetence. At one point the power went out in the middle of a show. So someone was on stage, the lights cut out and everyone was just in a pitch-black room. The comedian was like, “Stay calm.” At one point we had a problem with flies. And then on a more macro level, the question was really, how can we stay relevant each week? How can we sell those tickets? How can we be sold out? And I think that’s a question that a lot of comedy clubs face continually. Each week, it really feels like, “OK, this weekend is not going to sell.” I think the biggest thing was that we thought of ourselves as a hospitality experience. And even though we were the comedians, when we brought people into the room and checked their tickets, we just tried to create an experience that they’d want to come back to.

I imagine that is one of the big differences between working in this small-business startup world that Sesh is versus at a big company like Viacom. It’s a new challenge every week and a new solution every week. At Viacom, in terms of the level I was at–I mean, a lot of people were awesome to me there and mentored me–but I mean, when I left Viacom I had just turned 25 years old. So in a corporate setting, you can think whatever you want about your ability to add value there, but your contributions are going to be pretty finite. This was something entirely different, because nothing happened unless we worked. That’s how we looked at it. Every day we were just like, what will happen today?

Having gone through this experience and built this thing over the last few years, I’m curious what would be your biggest piece of advice for other entrepreneurs who dream of getting something like this off the ground.

[Laughing] Don't do it! No, I mean, look. Some entrepreneurs, in my experience, look at something that they believe is a good business and go, "How can I enter it?" We took the opposite approach. We looked at what we knew, and thought, "I don't think this is a good business, and I don't think we're gonna make a ton of money doing it." And that's where we started. And even to this day, it's not a highly scalable business. But we were like, we know how to do this pretty much better than anyone else, and we felt we operated at a very unique intersection of being skilled comedians and skilled businesspeople.