Trump Tariffs Could Hit Cars, Clothes and Food Prices Fast

The levies could go into effect within the next few days.

President Trump seems to have avoided kicking off a trade war with Colombia—but that doesn’t mean he’s forgotten about his long-standing promise to implement tariffs against a whole host of other countries.

Indeed, the newly re-seated chief executive has said that 25 percent duties on imports from Canada and Mexico, as well as 10 percent duties on Chinese goods, could go into effect as soon as Feb. 1. A broader 10 percent tariff on all foreign imports may still be in the cards, too. Such aggressive trade policy seems to be as much a bargaining tactic as it is a genuine effort to reshore American industry and enable domestic tax cuts. But either way, experts tend to think that the impact on American businesses and consumers would be tough to ignore: costlier goods, plus the risk of domestic inflation. Where can you expect to see the steepest impacts? Keep an eye on basically every sector where Americans rely on Mexican, Canadian or Chinese imports…

Food Late last year, an analysis from the Washington Post looked at what sorts of goods different countries import into the U.S., and found that American diets included lots of produce from both Mexico (vegetables, sugar) and Canada (grains, meats, oils). Mexico is also responsible for a large share of drinks imported into the States, including liquors, wines, beers and juices. In a recent conversation with NPR, Kenneth Smith Ramos—who was Mexico’s chief negotiator in free trade agreements made with the U.S. during Trump’s first term—pointed to avocados as one example of a product that could see prices skyrocket under tariffs. “We’re getting close to the Super Bowl, where there’s an enormous amount of imports of Mexican avocados for all of the guacamole that’s consumed,” Ramos said. “Prices could triple. You would not have enough production in the United States, and so therefore, you would have an immediate increase in prices.”

Fruits and other Mexican foodstuffs typically sold in America would also grow costlier, he said, while American companies that sell crops such as corn, soybeans and rice to Mexico would take an additional economic hit if the Latin American country retaliated with tariffs of its own. Automotive Even if a piece of machinery is nominally made in the United States, it may still include components that came from elsewhere. Tariffs, experts say, would raise the cost of those components, and thus also of the final product. Ramos, Mexico’s free trade negotiator, pointed to vehicles and other “industrial products”–including airplanes, helicopters and refrigerators—as goods that would likely grow more expensive under an aggressive tariff regime. America imports more than $130 billion worth of Mexican industrial components each year, he told NPR.

“More than half of goods classified as automotive vehicles, parts and engines come from Canada and Mexico,” the Washington Post reports. Experts say that car prices could quickly increase by thousands of dollars if Trump follows through with his threats, according to CNN. Home goods and appliances The Washington Post’s analysis of foreign import rates found that tariffs on Chinese commerce would have a big impact on everything from cookware, toys and sporting goods to cell phones, textiles and furniture; while tariffs on Mexican trade would hit televisions and home appliances particularly hard. Separate reporting from the Post in 2024 indicated that the manufacturers and retailers behind “clothing, footwear, baby products, auto parts and hardware,” have already begun preparations to raise their prices if tariffs do go into effect.