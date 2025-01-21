Why Crypto Advocates Say Trump Shouldn’t Have Launched His Own Cryptocurrency

President Trump has wasted little time getting his plans underway to make America the “crypto capital of the planet.” Preempting his own inauguration by several days, last Friday he launched a $TRUMP cryptocurrency that quickly skyrocketed in value by over 15,000 percent. (First lady Melania Trump has also launched her own memecoin, dubbed $MELANIA.)

Focusing more on the ethical dimensions of the $TRUMP launch, Nic Carter—a crypto advocate and general partner at the crypto-focused investment fund Castle Island Ventures—suggested that “creating a bunch of personal memecoins opens the door to secretive foreign buyers trying to curry influence with our leaders” as well as “rampant violations of the emoluments clause.” Yesha Yadav, an associate dean at Vanderbilt University’s law school whose work has explored financial regulation and crypto markets, tells Inc. that although Bitcoin—the most mainstream of cryptocurrencies—has enjoyed growing institutional acceptance in recent years, regulatory reform in the space is imperilled by memecoins becoming “the major touchpoints in the public eye for what crypto represents.” Crypto’s credibility gains “have entailed considerable political effort and education from industry, following on from the ignominious collapse of FTX,” Yadav added. “Seen through this lens, industry may well worry at present about momentum toward crypto institutionalization and legitimacy becoming slowed, where memecoins end up receiving most of the oxygen of public and policy attention.”