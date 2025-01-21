Why Crypto Advocates Say Trump Shouldn’t Have Launched His Own Cryptocurrency
President Trump’s newly released memecoin could ultimately help delegitimize the rest of the digital currency ecosystem.
BY BRIAN CONTRERAS, STAFF REPORTER @_B_CONTRERAS_
President Donald Trump. Illustration: Inc; Photo: Getty Images
President Trump has wasted little time getting his plans underway to make America the “crypto capital of the planet.” Preempting his own inauguration by several days, last Friday he launched a $TRUMP cryptocurrency that quickly skyrocketed in value by over 15,000 percent. (First lady Melania Trump has also launched her own memecoin, dubbed $MELANIA.)
It’s only the latest pro-crypto move by the re-elected president. His SEC chair and Commerce secretary nominees are both noted supporters of the lucrative but volatile digital currencies, and Trump has himself expressed interest in creating a national stockpile of Bitcoins. He’s also widely expected to dial back the outgoing Biden administration’s regulatory scrutiny of crypto assets, earning him the enthusiasm of many industry insiders.
Launching his own so-called “memecoin,” however, has attracted strong opposition from some crypto experts. In tweets compiled by crypto researcher Molly White, crypto advocates suggested that Trump was focusing on unserious crypto projects at the expense of more legitimate ones, potentially in the interest of pumping-and-dumping his eponymous coins (a common dynamic in the world of memecoins, although CNN reports that both $TRUMP and $MELANIA seem to have built-in limits preventing a pump-and-dump). The result of his actions, some worry, will be to delegitimize the entire crypto ecosystem, including those members who are more interested in decentralizing the global financial system than making a quick buck.
“Feel bad for anyone trying to build anything serious [right now],” posted one prominent crypto account. “President just making a complete mockery of this industry.”
Focusing more on the ethical dimensions of the $TRUMP launch, Nic Carter—a crypto advocate and general partner at the crypto-focused investment fund Castle Island Ventures—suggested that “creating a bunch of personal memecoins opens the door to secretive foreign buyers trying to curry influence with our leaders” as well as “rampant violations of the emoluments clause.”
Yesha Yadav, an associate dean at Vanderbilt University’s law school whose work has explored financial regulation and crypto markets, tells Inc. that although Bitcoin—the most mainstream of cryptocurrencies—has enjoyed growing institutional acceptance in recent years, regulatory reform in the space is imperilled by memecoins becoming “the major touchpoints in the public eye for what crypto represents.”
Crypto’s credibility gains “have entailed considerable political effort and education from industry, following on from the ignominious collapse of FTX,” Yadav added. “Seen through this lens, industry may well worry at present about momentum toward crypto institutionalization and legitimacy becoming slowed, where memecoins end up receiving most of the oxygen of public and policy attention.”
For Neha Narula, director of the MIT Media Lab’s Digital Currency Initiative, the drama around $TRUMP is a good reminder to “focus on the long game.”
“I think perhaps a lot of the crypto industry got distracted by what they perceive as the short-term win of having a US president who has made positive statements about crypto,” Narula tells Inc. “But if this technology is that dependent on the whims of individual politicians we’ve already lost.”
“I don’t think it is,” she added. “We’re engaging in a grand experiment to see if we can build monetary systems that exist outside of and across national boundaries.”
