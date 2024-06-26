Why This Substack Competitor Just Acquired AI Startup Typedream

Beehiiv’s acquisition of Typedream opens the door for new AI-powered site-development features, giving the publishing platform another way to compete with Substack.

Newsletter platform Beehiiv is deepening its focus on custom websites with the acquisition of an AI-driven site-building platform–setting the firm up to compete more directly with industry powerhouse Substack. The company announced the acquisition Tuesday.

Beehiiv’s purchase of Typedream, a startup that passed through Y Combinator in 2020 and offers users tools to automatically generate webpages using artificial intelligence, will allow the firm to beef up its support for custom blogs and homepages, according to Beehiiv co-founder and chief executive Tyler Denk.

“Similar to Substack, we offer a website for our users. They can create content, publish it, [and] it goes out via email and via web at the same time,” Denk tells Inc. “We’ve always had a basic website offering, and we’ve realized over the past 12 to 18 months that probably the most common feedback that we would receive is more features, functionality, customization.” Denk was aiming to address those demands with more resources or staffing when he connected with Kevin Chandra, chief executive of Typedream, and the two started looking for a way to join forces.

Chandra says he and Denk found themselves aligned on their vision for a future in which every newsletter is accompanied by a front-facing website, built using Typedream’s tools.

“Our plan is to be able to do something like if you have a media publication, you don’t need to care about the website at all,” Chandra says. “The AI will take care of it for you.” He describes it as a web presence on par with that of name-brand outlets such as The New York Times or BuzzFeed–published in only a few clicks. Post-acquisition, Beehiiv sites will offer “more templates, more customizations, more landing pages,” the company says. Future updates will also include a drag-and-drop website builder, an extensive template library, and “integrated AI tools to assist with building robust sitemaps, copy, design, and website optimizations.”

Compared with newsletters, which made a surprising cultural comeback after the Andreessen Horowitz-backed publishing platform Substack rose to prominence, websites may seem like a bit of an outdated medium. But they’re important for writers and content creators, who use them to host content and collect readers’ emails, Denk explains.

A big part of Typedream’s pitch has been that it leverages AI to help users launch websites without needing to actually write any code. When explaining the rationale behind his acquisition, Denk emphasizes how well-built Typedream’s manual, drag-and-drop web builder is. The goal, he says, is to remove friction from the website-building process, which means incorporating AI but not letting it run the show. “People want to feel like they have a part in the creation process,” he adds. “There are ways that AI can make it easier and get you to the final destination quicker.”