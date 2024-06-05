Workers Are Concerned About AI Taking Their Jobs. Should Managers Be Too?

Across industries as varied as trucking, screenwriting and software development, workers have grown concerned in recent years that artificial intelligence will eventually automate them out of a job.

But should they be the only ones feeling the heat? A new announcement by the workplace management software company Asana suggests that managers, too, may eventually see some of their responsibilities automated. The San Francisco-based firm is launching what it calls “AI teammates,” which are essentially chatbots that can “advise on priorities, power workflows, and even take action on work.” Leveraging Asana’s proprietary “work graph” data model–which links “work and workflows to higher level company objectives”–the bots are supposedly capable of assigning projects, triaging tasks, and identifying issues that stand in the way of team success.

In short: a lot of the work that currently gets handled by managers. (Last year, a survey found that 49 percent of CEOs think “most” or “all” of their role should be completely automated.) Asana says one early adopter, an outdoor ad firm, is already using AI teammates to automate aspects of its request process, including delegating tasks to specific employees and helping with client research. Another Asana customer, a cybersecurity firm, has reportedly used the software to enforce internal naming conventions and translate content to ensure brand consistency.

In the same announcement, Asana teased an AI chat tool, set to launch later this month, that will be able to answer workplace questions such as: “Who at my company knows about this topic?”

Google, Amazon and Microsoft have all recently launched similar AI tools, according to The Verge. To be sure, AI technology is a ways off from replacing human labor wholesale, and its more optimistic supporters think it will mainly serve to augment–rather than supplant–that labor. Asana’s new tool, for instance, still needs “humans in the loop every step of the way.”

“The future of work is about combining humans and AI to work together effortlessly,” said Asana co-founder and chief executive Dustin Moskovitz in a statement about the teammates product. “This is the way to drive productivity and innovation gains that bring value to the bottom line.”