Worried About Trump’s Tariffs? JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon Says You Shouldn’t Be

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the CEO said people need to ‘get over it.’

Throughout his re-election campaign, President Trump said that he wanted to levy steep tariffs on foreign imports—and corporate leaders worried that their businesses would take a major hit if he ever did.

Now, Trump is actually in office and those duties seem to be imminent: a 25 percent tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports as well as a 10 percent one on Chinese goods could go into effect as soon as Feb. 1, for instance. American entrepreneurs remain anxious—but if you ask Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, their concerns may be overblown. “If it’s a little inflationary, but it’s good for national security, so be it,” Dimon said during a Wednesday interview with CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “I mean, get over it.”

Added Dimon: “National security trumps a little bit more inflation.” According to data from the Federal Reserve, JPMorgan Chase is the largest commercial bank in America. Experts have warned that Trump’s tariffs, which he’s said could also include a 10 percent tariff on all foreign goods, could send domestic inflation through the roof and trigger trade wars abroad. For private sector leaders, the cost of doing business would likely rise—increases which would then probably be passed down to consumers, too.

But Trump and his more protectionist supporters see the tariffs as a maneuver to get America on equal footing with its trade partners and reshore industry. Inc. has previously reported that tariffs imposed during Trump’s first term did not radically disrupt the U.S. economy. Dimon appeared sympathetic to some of those arguments when speaking with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin Wednesday at the Davos summit, arguing that new tariffs could bring foreign powers to the bargaining table and secure better deals for America. But of course, Dimon said, the devil will be in the details. “I look at tariffs, they’re an economic tool; that’s it,” Dimon said. “They’re an economic weapon, depending on how you use it, why you use it.”