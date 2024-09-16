Your Company’s Slack Could Soon Get an AI Upgrade

Slack is betting big on AI “agents,” parent company Salesforce announced Monday.

The messaging platform is set to incorporate artificially intelligent task-masters into a new interface that will offer access to both Salesforce’s own Agentforce agents, which automate employee and customer-facing tasks, as well as outside options from major AI developers including Anthropic, Cohere, IBM, Adobe and Perplexity, Salesforce said in a press release.

Slack is just one of many major enterprise platforms currently pushing AI as a workplace tool that can increase efficiency for business leaders. Google beefed up the AI capabilities of its Workspace suite over the summer, for instance, while LinkedIn recently launched AI tools aimed at punching up resumes and cover letters. Salesforce, for its part, has set its eyes on what’s known as “agentic” AI–a trendy sub-genre in the booming AI sector that involves the software carrying out tasks autonomously. Think of it a bit like the way an old-school travel agent would book a vacation for a client. (OpenAI has been framing agents as an evolution of the chatbots it already helped popularize.)

“Teams can seamlessly work alongside both Salesforce Agentforce agents and third-party agents as they close deals, create campaigns, solve customer problems, and drive projects to the finish line,” Salesforce said in its announcement, adding that Slack AI is currently an add-on that all paying Slack customers can buy.

In the same statement, the San Francisco-based tech giant claimed that its agent-powered system can spur productivity improvements of nearly 50 percent. Its Agentforce agents, for instance, can reportedly understand questions and commands given to them in plain English–and then respond by discussing data, making recommendations or carrying out digital tasks. Meanwhile, some of the third-party agents rolling out on Slack will be able to generate presentations and social media posts (Adobe Express); write and test computer code (Anthropic’s Claude system); discuss company projects (Asana); and answer questions based on company documents (Box) or HR records (Workday).

Certain third-party agents are available now in the Slack app store, although the Salesforce ones won’t be available until October, and then just in beta. Users will also be able to build their own AI agents.