The Feds Are Taking a Closer Look at Ageism in the Workplace

For some companies, especially if the business involves a great deal of manual labor, there might be a certain appeal to hiring young talent . However, not taking chances on older candidates could lead to litigation — as exemplified by the recent lawsuit against Fresno, California-based moving company Meathead Movers .

In the 2023 fiscal year, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed 143 new employment discrimination lawsuits, a year-over-year increase of more than 50 percent, according to a release from the agency. The recent rise in litigation comes at a time when the American workforce continues to get older: According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of working Americans aged 65 and older is projected to grow by a third over the next decade.

Meathead Movers — an eight-time Inc. 5000 honoree — was sued by the EEOC for violating age-discrimination law in September. The suit claims that the company has failed to hire workers older than 40 for a variety of roles, including customer service positions, since 2017. The EEOC also accuses the company of excluding older workers during recruiting efforts, which allegedly target local gyms and universities where young people congregate.

The Age Discrimination in Employment Act, which went into effect in 1967, prohibits any company with 20 or more employees from discriminating against those 40 or older during any aspect of employment, including hiring. “Excluding older workers based on their age for marketing purposes is unlawful,” said Anna Park, regional attorney for the Los Angeles District Office, in an announcement about the lawsuit. “Employers should remember that setting criteria and recruiting based on a person’s age violates federal law.”