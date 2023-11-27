How This New Bill Would Fund Entrepreneurs of Color in the Wake of Affirmative Action’s Demise

Georgia Congresswoman Nikema Williams introduced a bipartisan bill on November 17, 2023, to establish a new federal grant program at historically Black colleges and universities and other minority-serving institutions that would support entrepreneurial initiatives, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports . The Minority Entrepreneurship Grant Program Act of 2023 aims to provide resource grants of up to $250,000 for student entrepreneurs through the Small Business Administration. Representatives Alma Adams (NC-12), Dwight Evans (PA-03), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01), and Norma Torres (CA-35) are co-leading the program.

“Too often, Black and brown entrepreneurs face enormous barriers to accessing the capital needed to launch and sustain businesses,” Williams said in a statement about the legislation. “The Minority Entrepreneurship Grant Program will help to break down those barriers and ensure that the next generation of minority business owners have a fair shot at the promise of America.”

However, the bill is likely to face a tough road in the Republican-controlled House, the Journal-Constitution notes. Since the Supreme Court upended Affirmative Action earlier this year, activist groups have been testing the constitutionality of DEI programs through various lawsuits against companies, governments, and venture capitalists.