How to Build an Inclusive Workplace for People With Disabilities

All U.S.-based companies with at least fifteen employees are legally required to accommodate employees with disabilities (within reason) at the very least. That said, going above and beyond to ensure employees with disabilities are comfortable in their work environment may require a little extra communication and training. And doing so, comes with great rewards.

A new research report from professional services company Accenture, in partnership with Disability:IN, a nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion, found that companies that have met key disability inclusion criteria over the last five years earned 160 percent more revenue than those that didn’t, and 200 percent more profit.

Here are a couple of ways to help employees with disabilities thrive at your company. Create a space where employees can speak up about their needs.

Keely Cat-Wells, 27, wasn’t always so open about her struggles with chronic illness and PTSD. She hid her conditions from her employer for years, which eventually led to her losing her job. “I didn’t want to talk about what I had been through and it was like I was hiding a massive part of my identity, which was horrible and difficult,” she says. The experience led her to start C Talent, a talent agency that represents people with disabilities in film, TV, and media, which was acquired by Whalar in 2022. This year, she started Making Space, which trains people with disabilities and helps place them with other companies. She says that when it comes to inclusion, “Companies should be upfront about accommodations rather than constantly waiting for employees to ask for them on an individual basis or have to prove that they need a certain requirement,” says Cat-Wells, which can be traumatic.

To limit that strain, employers need to focus on training their middle managers, notes Nadia Alaee, Senior Director of HR Business Partners at Deel, an HR platform for global teams, as employees should feel comfortable going to managers about complex topics. “Not every manager is going to know how to address the situation around giving and making accommodations for someone with a disability or accommodating someone who needs to go on sick leave, but they need to know who to go to with such an ask and how to have that conversation,” says Alaee. Consider employee resource groups, but do so carefully.

Employee resource groups are great ways for people with common interests and needs to come together, advocate for themselves, and discuss changes they would like to see in the workplace. Having one for employees with disabilities may seem like a good idea up front, notes Cat-Wells, as it can allow people with similar life experiences to come together. That said, she notes that companies shouldn’t rely on such groups to create necessary organizational change and should instead pay and hire consultants and experts to point out such issues.

“Company leaders can not continue to rely on and put the burden on the people who are within those ERGs to advocate for change across the entire company,” says Cat-Well. “It’s something that I’ve seen happen frequently in organizations looking to ultimately do the right thing, and it’s unfortunate.” Include employees with disabilities in design decisions.

As a wheelchair user and a quadriplegic, Alvaro Silberstein, 37, knows what it’s like to navigate an array of products that don’t adhere to his needs. He’s co-founder and CEO of Wheel the World, a travel company for people with accessibility challenges. Seven out of a total of forty employees on his team have a disability, and 20 people are family members of someone with a disability. “At the end of the day, company leaders need to hire people with disabilities and empower them to make decisions and lead the right initiatives so that products are inclusive and accessible,” says Silberstein.

He says that most companies don’t consider how their products can or cannot be used by people with disabilities until they get a complaint from a customer or worse, a lawyer in the form of a disability lawsuit. And such cases are on the rise as of late. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed more than 50 percent more employment discrimination lawsuits during the 2023 fiscal year (143) as compared to last year, the agency reports. Under the Americans With Disabilities Act, businesses must provide customers and employees with disabilities an equal opportunity to access the goods or services that they offer.