Richard Branson Is Pulling Back on One of His Most Famous Ventures

Investor, billionaire, and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson says he’s out of space. Or rather, he’s out of money when it comes to investing in the Tustin, California-based space tourism company Virgin Galactic , which he started in 2004.

According to an article published by the Financial Times on Sunday, Branson admitted that his business empire — which also includes his investment company Virgin Group — no longer has “the deepest pockets.” Despite that, he says he’s confident in Virgin Galatic’s ability to move forward without further investment.

“Virgin Galactic has got $1 billion, or nearly,” he told FT. “It should, I believe, have sufficient funds to do its job on its own.” Following the announcement, shares for the company fell 17.5 percent, CNBC reported.

In the company’s third-quarter financial report, posted on Virgin Galatic’s website, CEO Michael Colglazier noted that the company’s cash reserves (and marketable securities) will allow it to achieve positive cash flow and finish its new line of Delta spaceships within three years.